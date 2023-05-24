Tigers earn first state trip since 2015

SPORTS EDITOR'S NOTE: This is part of a series evaluating how local teams performed against top teams in the state. Prairie Grove reached the Class 4A State quarterfinal round in baseball before losing, 4-0, to eventual Class 4A State champion, Lonoke, while Clarksville finished 16-6 overall and 5-2 in the 4A-4. Clarksville upset 4A-4 regular season conference champion, Morrilton, 7-5, in the district tournament on April 29, and beat Pottsville, 4-1, to earn a No. 1 seed going into regional play, but the Panthers' season ended with the 9-4 loss to Prairie Grove in the 4A North Regional at Gravette on Friday, May 5.

GRAVETTE -- On Friday, May 5, Prairie Grove baseball coach Mitch Cameron realized his dream of returning to the promised land after spending seven years on the backside of the desert.

The Tigers made the most of a sunny, hot day at Gravette by punching their ticket to Prairie Grove's first state baseball tournament since 2015 by knocking off 4A-4 No. 1 seed Clarksville, 9-4.

Cameron, who coached at Rogers Heritage from 2016-2019 before returning to Prairie Grove, a program he built into a perennial power during his first stint from 2008-2015, was starting to feel like a frog too long out of water.

"Four years at Heritage we didn't, and we don't have the postseason stuff [district and regional tournaments] at Heritage at 7A. You either make it to the state tournament or you don't," Cameron said. "My first year back here [2020] it was covid, we didn't have a chance that year and then in the last two years we didn't make it, we came up short in a very good conference. We're excited to be here. Our expectation was to make the state tournament. We knew it going in and things worked out for us today."

Junior Conner Hubbs, pitching in the biggest game of his life up to that point, struck out five to earn the win. He yielded four runs on seven hits over seven innings.

"Conner did an amazing job like he normally does. He normally throws strikes. He had his fastball and his curve ball for strikes today. He was locating it well and able to keep them up, off-balance, to miss barrels and we made some plays for him behind him and it was just a team effort," Cameron said.

Freshman Owen Davenport was 2 for 3 and knocked a solo shot out of the ballpark to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead, which Cameron felt helped trigger momentum and eased pressure on his batters. Davenport's single into right field scored the Tigers' ninth run in the top of the sixth.

"It feels great. I love it here. It's a great place to play. Coach Cameron's a great coach. It's fun to play for him. It's fun to play with all these guys because we all love each other. We all play for each other. It's a great chance for us all to play baseball together doing the thing we love," Davenport said.

The Tigers scored in the third inning, set up by two walks and a Hubbs' hit that loaded the bases.

Cameron noted, normally, it's hard to squeeze a bunt with bases loaded because it's a force out, but rather than play it safe, he decided to go for the gusto.

"You know what? We got to get on the board again," he said and called for the squeeze play with a fast guy at third.

Tate Benoit laid down a bunt that Clarksville bobbled as a run scored, giving the Tigers a 2-1 edge.

Prairie Grove began to pull away with four runs in the top of the third inning, then gained even more separation in the top of the fifth inning.

Senior first baseman Ryder Orr led off with a single up the middle. After an out, Davenport took one for the team when he was beaned by a 1-2 pitch.

Third baseman Linn, who earlier pounded a two-run double for Prairie Grove, walked to load the bases and initiate a pitching change for Clarksville.

Bryce Ledgerwood drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, stretching the Tiger lead to 6-1.

Prairie Grove added two more runs with two outs. Spencer Allen and Tristan Hall each singled to drive in a run, increasing the Tigers' lead to 8-1 going into the bottom of the fifth.

Clarksville scored three runs in its half of the inning to get within, 8-3, but never seriously threatened.

The Panthers scored one run in the sixth on Gabe Kremers' double into right field, but Hubbs went the distance, backed up by a defense that committed no errors and twice squelched rallies by putting out Panther base runners including a tag out at third base that limited the Panthers to a single run in the bottom of the sixth.

"That kid normally doesn't do that thing and he saw the catcher kind of relax a minute and he just kind of took it back and the next you know the ball was there, and then the later one to throw that guy out at third to stop some momentum, to end the inning was huge with that guy coming off the base. Asher being aware to make that tag, that was big on our side," Cameron said.

From his second base position, Ledgerwood, tracked pop-ups and fly balls. He showed speed and concentration in making a pair of sensational outs.

"That was big, that's most and fastest I've seen him run in a long time, and he made two huge catches. We lay it on the line, we give effort, he did that," Cameron said.

Lederwood practices fielding, relies on instinct and learns from coaching. Each of those things guide him, but he points to Cameron's hands-on instruction as a catalyst in making plays.

"A lot of it is coaching. We work out a lot, practice every day. I wouldn't be here without Coach Cameron or [assistant] Coach [Nick] Sugg," Ledgerwood said.

Ledgerwood was excited about going to state.

"It's great, it's awesome. It's very encouraging to be here. It's a great feeling," Ledgerwood said.

The Tigers (17-6) advanced into the semifinals Saturday against Dardanelle, which slipped by Farmington 10-7 also on Friday, May 5.