WCEL Obituaries for May 24, 2023

Everette H. Hoins

Everette H. Hoins, 91, of Farmington, went to be with the Lord May 17, 2023. He was born January 17, 1932, in Thayer County, Nebraska to the late Albert and Frieda Ahrens Hoins.

He had retired from the United States Coast Guard and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Hoins, in 2014.

He is survived by four children, Brian Hoins (Christy) of Virginia, Becky Wittman (Craig) of Virginia, Lorena Fugua (Charlie) of Arkansas, Kay Giardino (Frank) of Arkansas; brother, Wendell Ho-ins of Nebraska; sisters, Leolo Westendorf of Iowa, Nancy Creekmore of Alabama; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church in Lowell, with Pastor Charles Huebner officiating.

Burial with full military honors will follow the service at 1:30 p.m. at the National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark., under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home 3926 Willowood Avenue, Springdale, Ark., 72762.

Daniel (Dan) Montgomery

Daniel (Dan) Montgomery, age 61, of Lincoln, Arkansas passed away on Saturday May 20, 2023, at his home.

Dan served as a Fayetteville police officer for 22 years. During that time he served as a patrolman, school resource officer, DARE officer, and worked in the Community Policing Division until his retirement in 2016. In 2016, Dan began to serve as an agent with the Arkansas ABC until his death. He was affectionately referred to as "Monty" by his co-workers and friends.

Dan was a loving husband and father. He loved to camp, fish and hunt with family and friends. He was loved and respected by family, friends and co-workers.

Dan is survived by his wife Darla (Rutherford) Montgomery; four children, Logan Montgomery of the home, Jordan Montgomery (Kolby) of Louisiana, Toni Montgomery of Arizona, Daniel Montgomery (Nina) of Oregon; six grandkids, Kaliyah, Serenity, Legend, Evander, Briar, and Haven. His parents Melvin and Geraldine (Gerry) Montgomery of California; three brothers and one sister and an aunt, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held Thursday, May 25, 2023, 10 a.m., at Summers Missionary Baptist Church.

Honorary pallbearers will be past and present officers with the Fayetteville Police Department and State of Arkansas ABC Department.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Fayetteville FOP Lodge #10-Shop with a Cop Fund.