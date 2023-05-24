What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

FARMERS MARKET

Farmington Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays at Creekside Park off Broyles Street.

ALL ALUMNI REUNION

Farmington All Alumni Reunion will be 3-6 p.m., Saturday, June 10 in the cafeteria at Farmington High School on Highway 170. Bring finger food if you would like. More information, call Norma Dickerson, 479-422-2046

LINCOLN

Country Doctor Yard Sale

The Arkansas Country Doctor Museum, 109 N. Starr Avenue, will have its annual yard sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 1-2; 8 a.m. to noon, June 3.

Farmers Market

Lincoln's Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays at Appletown Store, 1862 Pridemore Drive. The farmers market is sponsored by Appletown and Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

MORROW

Edmiston Cemetery decorating

The Edmiston Cemetery in Morrow will hold decorating and a memorial service on Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m. Donations will be accepted for the cemetery. For more information, call David Latta, 848-3510.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Masonic Lodge breakfast

Prairie Grove Masonic Lodge will have a country breakfast, 6-10 a.m., Saturday, June 3 at 114 N. Mock St. Donations are accepted for the breakfast and will go to the lodge's scholarship fund for Prairie Grove and Farmington graduates.

Farmers Market

Prairie Grove Farmers Market is held 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Buchanan Street next to Mock Park. There is not a vendor fee but vendors are required to fill out a registration form. The market is sponsored by Main Street Prairie Grove.