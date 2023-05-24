Yes, these places ‘matter’ historically

PRAIRIE GROVE – Even amid a spring thunderstorm, Prairie Grove City Council member Paul Ditmars braved the rain drops to hold a "This Place Matters" sign for the Southern Mercantile Company on the busy main street here.

"This is a lovely building in our downtown. I just am so glad about it still being here and of course all the shops on these blocks are flourishing in our downtown," Ditmars said.

The 2023 "This Place Matters" campaign is conducted each day during the month of May to celebrate National Historic Preservation across the United States. The "This Place Matters" theme has been used since 2008 by the National Historic Trust for various promotions of local history.

Last year, Washington County Historical Society came up with its own campaign of simple signage and social media to raise awareness of the local historic sites in the county.

With more than 160 places in Washington County consisting of homes, businesses, bridges and other structures on both the Arkansas Historical Register and the National Register of Historic Places, it is not an easy decision to choose 31 places to feature in May.

The efforts of the WCHS were rewarded by Preserve Arkansas with an award this past January, the only county historical group winning a Preserve Arkansas Award. The WCHS was awarded the "Heritage Preservation Award," for the 2022 "This Place Matters," campaign.

Each day during May, the WCHS on its website and several local social media sites will feature a different site within the county.

The Southern Mercantile Storefront was featured May 12.

Already featured this month have been the Headquarters House in Fayetteville, the Beely-Johnson American Legion Post in Springdale; the Walnut Grove Presbyterian Church at Viney Grove; and the Woolsey Cemetery between Fayetteville and Farmington.

Other sites this month include structures at Cane Hill, White Hanger at Drake Field in Greenland and the IOOF Meeting Hall, also known as the Springdale Meeting House in Springdale.

Add to the mix of the WCHS promotion, Washington County Judge Patrick Deakins also has signed the 2023 Historic Preservation Month proclamation as he received the document from the Arkansas Historical Preservation group, Preserve Arkansas and the Arkansas Department of History. Deakins is one of the 69 county judges across Arkansas' 75 counties to sign the proclamation for 2023.

Last year, the WCHS featured the Prairie Grove Airlight Telephone Booth, the historic sections of the Prairie Grove Cemetery and two of the historic sites at the Prairie Grove Battlefield Park in its 2022 campaign.

Maylon Rice, chairman of the 2023 "This Place Matters" campaign, said the 2023 sites will include some other western Washington County historic sites such as the Bean Cemetery in Lincoln, the Roy Reed home in Hogeye, the Harrell Cemetery near Cincinnati and the stone bridge on the Goff Farm on Dead Horse Mountain Road.

Check out the Washington County Historical Society's Facebook page every day in May to see the updates. Readers are also encouraged to leave their memories about these areas as comments on the Facebook Page, Rice said.