A weekend for junk, yard sales

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Leah Wages, with Sweet Salvage 479, helps Juliett Robinson of Rogers measure a table in her booth at The Junk Ranch on Friday. Wages' booth normally can be found at Daisies and Olives in Prairie Grove. Thousands came to the vintage fair over the weekend. The spring show, which included live music each day, had 103 vendors and 12 food trucks.

File photo This weekend, area residents and visitors can take advantage of several big events going on. The spring shows for The Junk Ranch at 11195 Centerpoint Church Road and Junk at the Mill, 501 S. Mock St., both in Prairie Grove, will be held Friday and Saturday, June 2-3. For the Junk Ranch, hours are 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, with an admission fee both days, free parking. For Junk at the Mill, hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Admission and parking are free. In addition, the city of Farmington has waived yard sale permit fees for the weekend for a citywide yard sale for those who want to participate.

