Farmington goes beyond LEARNS Act for staff raises

FARMINGTON -- Farmington School District will go beyond the minimum required for teachers in complying with the new LEARNS Act that mandates a $50,000 minimum salary and a $2,000 raise for those above this amount.

Farmington School Board on May 22 approved a salary schedule for certified employees for the 2023-24 school year in response to the new education law.

Jon Laffoon, superintendent of schools, said 68% of school districts across the state were only able to do the minimum required.

The LEARNS Act did not include raises for certified positions such as administrators, federally funded employees, counselors, instructional facilitators and media specialists but Farmington made the decision to also provide increases for those positions.

Laffoon said staff, in working on a salary schedule, did not get to do everything they wanted for employees, "but we're excited to be able to give these raises."

In an email, Laffoon said the raises for teachers, plus raises for other certified staff, would cost the district $955,095, including benefits. The district should receive about $693,000 for teacher raises from the state through the LEARNS Act, with the district making up the balance.

The new salary schedule for certified staff is based on a 190-day contract, years of experience and the teacher's degree and additional hours of education. As an example, teachers with a bachelor of arts degree and up to 12 hours of additional education will make $50,000 for the first five years of experience. For years 5-14, they will receive a $250 step increase each year and for years 15-28, these teachers will receive a $525 step increase each year.

Any of these teachers beyond 28 years of experience will receive a $2,000 raise for the 2023-34 school year.

For all categories on the salary schedule, step increases are frozen for years 0-4, $250 annually for years 5-14 and $525 annually for years 15-28.

The LEARNS Act did not include increases for classified employees but in Farmington, all classified positions will receive a raise in 2023-24. The specific hourly raise depends on the position. The district will pay an additional $118,000 for these raises, according to Laffoon.

In other action, the district approved a memorandum of understanding with Northwest Technical Institute and the district's Secondary Career Center welding program. The school district will fund the instructor salary and provide facilities and equipment for the welding technology program. In exchange, NWTI agrees to reimburse expenses up to 80% of the total revenue for the cost of the program. NWTI will provide administrative support, the approved curriculum and pay for certifications affiliated with the welding program.

For the superintendent's report, Laffoon said student enrollment has continued to go up throughout the year. For May 16, the enrollment was at 2,694 students.

Assistant Superintendent Stephanie Pinkerton reported that the Arkansas Better Chance Program will fund 20 of the 45 spots in the district's new pre-kindergarten program, scheduled to open in August in the former Ledbetter school building. The ABC spots will provide a reduced rate based on income.

Dean Campbell, director of transportation and security, gave a safety presentation. The district has upgraded its communication system with radios, plans to increase active shooter training and the number of active shooter drills and will install a universal lock system by the end of the summer.

The safety team has conducted monthly walk throughs at all schools to make sure safety protocols are being followed, Campbell said.

"We've moved from being a little relaxed to having to take things more seriously," Campbell said, adding teachers are doing a good job of making sure their classroom doors remain closed and locked.

In other action, the board:

Approved a recommendation to increase meal prices. The last increase was five years ago. Breakfast will go up 25 cents and lunch 5 cents for students. For the elementary schools and middle school, prices will be $1.75 for breakfast, $2.75 for lunch. For the junior high and high school, prices will be $2 for breakfast, $3 for lunch. For adults, breakfast will go up 30 cents to $2.50 and for lunch, increase by 50 cents to $4.50.

Appointed Laffoon as the district's representative on the board of directors for NWA Education Service Cooperative.

Approved a memorandum of understanding with Drury University, which uses space in the former Ledbetter Intermediate building on Double Springs Road. Under the MOU, Drury will pay the district $6,552 per year.