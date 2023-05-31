Farmington planners rezone land along Main Street

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Planning Commission voted 4-2 to rezone property from single-family residential to residential-office at its May 22 meeting.

Melton Nall originally asked for the property at 102 Cynthia Avenue to be rezoned C-2, highway commercial, which has the most allowances for commercial use. The commission instead decided to rezone it to a more restrictive designation, R-O, residential office.

The application for rezoning showed Melton Nall as the applicant but Marcus Nall attended the commission meeting on behalf of the property owner, listed as Nall Living Trust. The application said the owner intended to use the property for "small office space."

Commission members Judy Horne, Bobby Wilson, Chad Ball and Norm Toering voted in favor of rezoning the property, which is located at the corner of Main Street and Cynthia Avenue. Commissioners Gerry Harris and Keith Macedo voted against the rezoning request. Commission member Howard Carter was absent.

Melissa McCarville, city business manager, last week said Marcus Nall had started major construction work on the house prior to getting the property rezoned or applying for a building permit. Nall stopped construction when he was notified about the issue from the city building official.

Now that the property is rezoned, Nall will have to get a building permit and also will have to show how he plans to provide parking for a business at the address, McCarville said.

There were a few concerns voiced at the meeting about traffic from a business in that location and vehicles pulling out onto Main Street, McCarville said. The city is discussing ways to help with that situation.

In other action, the commission unanimously approved the final plat application for Goose Creek, Phase 3, as submitted by owner DR Horton. Phase 3 has 62 lots. As part of the final plat, the developer will have to pay the city $37,200, $600 per lot, for the payment in lieu of park land conveyance.

The commission also approved a conditional use permit for Meramee Specialty Co., dba Fireworks City, for a fireworks stand at 380 W. Main St.