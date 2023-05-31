Here comes Calvary

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Volleyball will continue to be a part of Kenleigh Elder's life and both she and Prairie Grove coach Lindsey Biocic couldn't be happier about that development.

The Prairie Grove 2023 graduate, daughter of long-time Tiger football assistant and track coach John Elder, signed a national letter of intent to play women's college volleyball for Calvary University, of Kansas City, Mo., on April 6, during a busy lunch hour at the high school cafeteria.

Biocic could hardly contain her enthusiasm as she got the party started by calling the attention of students eating lunch to the stage.

"If I could just have a few minutes of your time, I want to take a few seconds to recognize Miss Kenleigh Elder. She has played a vital piece in the success of our team this past year, and actually on the program in general," Biocic said.

Kenleigh Elder helped Prairie Grove go 17-8 overall and 8-5 in the 4A-1 as the Lady Tigers qualified for state.

Kenleigh Elder averaged just a little bit over a .200 hitting percentage, led the team in kills with over 220. She had 132 digs, attaining a a 30 percent kill-to-dig percentage. She racked up 15 block-kills and accounted for 13 blocks still in play,

"I know this might not make sense to a lot of people but it's good stuff; she's a good volleyball player," Biocic said. "I am very, very happy to announce today that she has decided to continue her academic and athletic career at Calvary University."

Kenleigh Elder was accompanied by her parents, John and Carla Elder, cheerleader advisor for Prairie Grove, plus her brother, John David Elder, and sister, Kaylee Elder.

For a moment, the baby of the family basked in the limelight as the entire Elder household gathered to celebrate her achievement.

"I didn't know if my siblings were going to come or not but it was nice having them around for their support," Kenleigh Elder said, as she gave a nod to her parents and siblings.

"I want to say 'thank you' to them because they've always supported me through my volleyball career and always helped me to be better and supported me by coming to my games whenever they could and it was really nice having them there," Kenleigh Elder said.

Biocic said she hopes that Calvary knows just what an absolute outstanding young lady and leader that they are gaining in Kenleigh Elder.

"We are very excited and proud to watch the success that she will have there, and all of the impact that she will have on their program. So, at this time if you will give a big round of applause, Kenleigh is going to sign her national letter of intent," Biocic said, sounding like a Madison Square Garden ringside announcer declaring the main event.

Elder isn't sure yet what major she will pursue but it will probably be in the business or education.

"I'm excited that I get to keep playing volleyball in my next step of life," Kenleigh Elder said.

One of her favorite memories from her senior season at Prairie Grove came on Sept. 29, 2022, when the Lady Tigers defeated their No. 1 rival, Farmington, 25-22, 25-20, 19-25, 12-25, 15-12.

"Beating Farmington for sure and just being able to hang out with all my teammates and friends," Kenleigh Elder said tops the list of special moments.

But there was another dynamic, the presence of her father, John Elder, who retired from coaching football so that he could be at her matches.

"It was very nice to have him there because the few years before that he had football game and all this stuff where he couldn't make it to my games, but this year he got to make it to all of them. It was nice to have him there," Kenleigh Elder said.

Biocic sang Elder's praises. She thinks Elder will be able to generate an impact quickly and is excited to follow her success and proud that she's from Prairie Grove.

"They're getting a great young lady. She's a leader on the court and off the court. She led the team in kills this past season. She was an All-Conference player. I'm really excited to see the impact that she will have on their program," Biocic said.

Kenleigh Elder related a few tidbits about her coaches, things they did that she found impactful.

"First of all with Coach [Tommy] Roy, we love having him around because he's so funny. He tells neat stories and it's good to have him there, and then Coach Biocic is always encouraging us, pushing us to be our best and giving us these tips to make us better," Kenleigh Elder said.

She also gave a shoutout to some of her best friends on the team, starting with classmate, Kendall Pickett, who played libero.

"She's always been a good teammate, a good player, she's always cheering everybody on, and just everybody [on the team] really, they're always just so supportive. All the players who I've played with from seventh grade through my senior year, it's just been really fun having them along," Kenleigh Elder said.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove 2023 graduate Kenleigh Elder signs a national letter of intent to play women's college volleyball for Calvary University, of Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the high school cafeteria, while her family, Carla Elder (mother), Kaylee Elder (sister), John David Elder (brother) and John Elder (father) look on.

