Lincoln City Council condemns another building

LINCOLN -- Lincoln City Council voted to condemn the property at 309 E. North St., after receiving no public comment during a council meeting Tuesday, May 16.

The vote was unanimous although council member John Wood was absent.

Building inspector Ricky Koonz said the property is dilapidated and a safety hazard that can house rats, mice snakes and critters. Koonz said the earliest notice he found regarding condemning the property went back to 2021 and the latest was one month ago when he served the papers.

Mayor Doug Hutchens said some of the walls are knocked down.

Council woman Clara Bailey said she thought somebody bought that property, and was told yes it was purchased, but the buyer was not identified.

City attorney Steve Zega read the condemnation resolution declaring the property at 309 E. North Street as a public nuisance.

No public comment was received on that issue and the resolution passed.

In other business, the council discussed the city's operation of a trash service.

Council member David McBride inquired, "What's the status on trash pickup? Was there a disruption?"

Rhonda Hulse, city office manager/grants manager, said, "Yes, one employee had a family emergency."

Hutchens said the city lost one trash truck driver and his replacement had only been on the job for two days.

Council member Mary West wondered if the city should look outside for trash service.

Hutchens said staffing is one of the problems for the city because a CDL is required to drive a garbage truck. The city's trash trucks are still in good shape for probably up to three years, he added.

Council member Billy Rusher asked if it would help if the city returned to a one-day garbage pickup but Hutchens said that isn't feasible.

"We're getting to the point now we're going every trip to the landfill. One more subdivision or one more business with a dumpster pickup would put us over the tipping point," Hutchens said. "No matter what you do, whether you outsource it, it's going to be an increase in costs."

The water/sewer committee reported the city acquired more radio read meters, which were installed for route seven and route five. Once the city obtains a couple months of data, they expect to be able to determine water usage down to the hour, and employees can read meters a lot quicker with this setup.

"We're going to have a lot more flexibility on our reporting," Hutchens said. "There's going to be a lot more there to offer and lot more capacity."

Hulse told council members the air conditioning went out in the fire department.

Hutchens said that Central Emergency Medical Service, which has a unit at the station, has agreed to play for half of the air conditioning costs.

Hutchens reported a $39,000 grant from the Walton Foundation came through. Funds will be used to refurbish the parking lots, add some trails, and add more gravel among other improvements to Lincoln Lake.

"I had a tree service prune up some stuff so we can get a truck in and out of there," he said.

A federal grant was applied for funds to install a sidewalk, curbs and gutters on North Street from County Ave. to Bumble Bee Park, but since the grant tops out at $500,000 and the projected costs of putting in 22,000 feet of sidewalk, curbs and gutters is close to a million dollars that project didn't qualify.

Hutchens reported five or six construction permits have been issued for houses around town, "so that's picked back up," he said.

"I want to thank everybody who came out and voted," Hutchens said, referring to the May special election passed by voters to approve bonds to construct a new community building on the town square.

He noted the library will get paid off and bonds for the new construction probably won't be issued until August.

"We're not planning a demo of our current building until we get a firm decision on materials that are in that building," he said.

Some materials, such as the stone facade, from the condemned building may be incorporated into the new building.

The meeting adjourned at 7:46 p.m.