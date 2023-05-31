Lincoln grad on winning UofA poultry judging team

A Lincoln High graduate is one of four students on the University of Arkansas' poultry judging team. The team recently placed first at the USPOULTRY Foundation Ted Cameron National Poultry Judging Contest hosted by Louisiana State University.

Team members consisted of Kaleb Barenberg of Lincoln and Kylie Roesler of Katy, Texas, Crystal Velazquez and Cayla Wilson. The team is led by coaches Dennis Mason and Amanda Bromley.

Poultry judging allows competitors to show how well they execute the USDA rules and regulations covering the grading of eggs and poultry carcasses. The team also placed first in Production, Breed Selection and Market categories.

Barenberg, a sophomore, placed fifth overall in the individual category. His background in poultry judging also led him to choosing poultry science as his major when it came to college.

"Poultry judging has a special place in my heart, as I grew up doing it through FFA," Barenberg said. "From my eighth-grade year to my senior year, I found success in it, and that ultimately led me to pursue a career in poultry. It's because of judging in high school that I now have a chance to judge at the collegiate level."

The team meets regularly to practice and this year's group went above and beyond to make sure it was prepared for nationals.

"The best part of competing with my teammates is seeing how determined everyone is," Barenberg said. "A couple of weeks before the contest, we even made a point to practice four times per week, instead of the typical two. We were all passionate about this, which led us all to bond over something we really enjoyed."