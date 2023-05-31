PG School Board approves teacher salaries under LEARNS Act

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The school board on May 16 approved a new salary schedule for teachers and other certified staff for the 2023-24 year that falls in line with requirements mandated by the new LEARNS Act.

The salary for certified staff making under $48,000 during the current school year will be increased to a $50,000 salary for the 2023-24 school year, the minimum teacher salary required by the new law. Certified staff making $48,000 or more will receive a $2,000 raise.

For 2022-23, the starting pay for a new teacher in Prairie Grove was $40,800, according to Pete Joenks, interim superintendent of schools.

The total cost for the raises, including benefits and stipends, will be $788,280, Joenks told board members last month. The state would provide $677,176 of this amount, and the district would be responsible for the balance.

Currently, 55 certified staff members will receive the $50,000 required minimum salary for 2023-24, according to Sherrie Hayes with the administration office.

Teacher contracts for 2023-24 had not gone out yet for signatures and the board agreed, at the request of the Personnel Policy Committee, to look over the last sentence in the proposed contracts.

Teacher Tracie Ashley, representing the committee for certified employees, said committee members were not comfortable with the last sentence that says the contract could be "adjusted" should changes occur in either state law or funding.

Presently, a group is seeking a referendum to repeal the act. Attorneys around the state are advising school districts to add a statement to contracts that if litigation or some other action causes an injunction of the new rules for salary increases under the LEARNS Act, this could affect the new salary schedules.

Ashley said the committee understood why the wording was on the contracts but thought the sentence was vague.

"Funding is what we have a concern with as a body," Ashley said.

Joenks said the administration would look over the last sentence to make it more specific.

The 145-page LEARNS Act (literacy, empowerment, accountability, readiness, networking and safety) is an omnibus law that is considered a complete overhaul of public education in Arkansas. In addition to raises for teachers, the law also has requirements for school safety, requires community service for students before they graduate and will allow school vouchers for private and home school students, phased in over a three-year period.

The new education law does not address raises for classified employees but the board approved a proposed 7% increase for classified employees with the condition the raise is endorsed by the Personnel Policy Committee for classified employees. The proposed raise will be discussed by this committee before the next board meeting.

The board also approved a recommendation from food service director Renee Marshall to increase meal prices for the 2023-24 school year. Breakfast for all grades will increase 10 cents to $1.85; elementary lunch will go up 10 cents to $2.85. For adults, the breakfast price increases 25 cents to $2.25, and lunch increases 50 cents to $4.25.

In other action, the board approved the purchase of window film from CoolVu for $76,500 and three bus cameras from AngelTrax Vulcan for $47,712.

Board members voted to appoint incoming school superintendent Lance Campbell as the district's representative for the board of directors of NWA Educational Services Cooperative and approved a memorandum of understanding with NWA Community College for the 2023-24 school year.

David Kellogg, assistant superintendent, reported the district has been approved for state funding for 20,000 square feet for a new building at the junior high but did not receive any state funding for an additional 28,000 feet, as requested.

Kellogg said the district will probably break ground on a two-story building, with the capacity to be expanded, in early fall. The state will pay 49% of the costs at $223 per square foot.

The board meeting opened with a performance of "I Will Arise" by Tiger Honor Choir, directed by Katie Young. She said the choir this year participated in the state choir festival in April, sang at the Capitol in Little Rock and sang on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Band Director Michael Ferguson said the high school band received a superior rating, the highest possible, at the marching assessment in the fall, finishing fifth in the state for 5A, and a superior rating for the concert assessment in the spring. The high ratings qualified the state to receive a coveted Sweepstakes award.

"I'm thrilled with their work ethic," Ferguson told the board. "I couldn't be any prouder than we are."

Student recognitions also included those who participated on the Odyssey of the Mind team and four juniors selected for Arkansas Governor's School. The Odyssey of the Mind team won first place at the regional competition and third place at the state competition.