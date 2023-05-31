Police report

FARMINGTON

Kavadous Starr, 24, of Fayetteville, was cited May 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jamey Cagle, 43, of Lincoln, was arrested May 21 on a warrant for contempt.

Megan Haley, 31, of Belleville, was cited May 22 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tim Dixon, 61, of West Fork, was May 23 on a warrant for contempt.

Toni Clark, 30, of Springdale, was cited May 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Scottie Stacy, 57, of Rogers, was cited May 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Mark Flores, 30, of Fayetteville, was cited May 24 on a warrant for contempt.

Brianne Shepherd, 44, of Springdale, was cited May 24 for contempt.

Leslie Auker, 52, of Fayetteville, was cited May 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Matthew Vansickle, 28, of Springdale, was cited May 25 in connected with possession of a controlled substance.

Jathniel Jackson, 27, of Springdale, was cited May 25 for contempt.

Mason Abbott, 36, of Fayetteville, was cited May 25 for contempt.

Rickey Williams, 26, of Hot Springs, was arrested May 25 in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor, assault on a family or household member.

Edward Carney, 31, of Farmington, was arrested May 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Kyle Mattox, 38, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 17 in connection with public intoxication.

Cassandra Center, 43, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 16 in c connection with DWI, failure to stop at red light.

Cassidy Hampton, 49, of Fayetteville, was cited May 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Hathorn, 20, of Springdale, was arrested May 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Shannon Reed, 40, of Prairie Grove, was cited May 23 in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor third degree.

Jeremy Calvert, 39, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 24 in connection with violation of an order of protection.

Richard Dobbs, 33, of Prairie Grove, was arrested in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member.

Aspen Paine, 26, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 24 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Cheryle Cooper, 52, of Lincoln, was arrested May 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.