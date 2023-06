May 19

Briar Rose Bakery

28 E. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: A carton of raw eggs was over ready-to-eat food in the salad prep station. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: An employee was preparing food while wearing a watch.The seal of the fruit freezer in the storage shed is cracked.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: Domino's, 320 W. Main St., Farmington.

NWA Democrat-Gazette