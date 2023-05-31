Showing compassion

Submitted photo The following first grade students at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word, compassion: (left to right) Paisley Jurado, Ava Albertson, Addison Ritchey, Brooks Taylor, Brody Holderly, Starling Kuhns, Lilimay Dittmer.

Submitted photo The following first grade students at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word, compassion: (left to right) Paisley Jurado, Ava Albertson, Addison Ritchey, Brooks Taylor, Brody Holderly, Starling Kuhns, Lilimay Dittmer.

Submitted photo The following first grade students at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word, compassion: (left to right) Paisley Jurado, Ava Albertson, Addison Ritchey, Brooks Taylor, Brody Holderly, Starling Kuhns, Lilimay Dittmer.

Submitted photo The following kindergarten students at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word, compassion: (left to right) Abigail Cruz, Macie Leftwich, Paisley Newman, Harper Cornelius, Iker Gonzalez, RJ Keeter, Savannah Gerken. Not pictured, Avery Williams, Ava Collins, Drexler McFarland.

Submitted photo The following kindergarten students at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word, compassion: (left to right) Abigail Cruz, Macie Leftwich, Paisley Newman, Harper Cornelius, Iker Gonzalez, RJ Keeter, Savannah Gerken. Not pictured, Avery Williams, Ava Collins, Drexler McFarland.

Submitted photo The following kindergarten students at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word, compassion: (left to right) Abigail Cruz, Macie Leftwich, Paisley Newman, Harper Cornelius, Iker Gonzalez, RJ Keeter, Savannah Gerken. Not pictured, Avery Williams, Ava Collins, Drexler McFarland.

Submitted photo The following second grade students at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word, compassion: (left to right) Emerie Henderson, Phoebe Woody, Eli Jennings, Lincoln Hutchens, Madison Aungenett, Paislee Loughridge, Toby Squire, Isaac Braunns.

Submitted photo The following second grade students at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word, compassion: (left to right) Emerie Henderson, Phoebe Woody, Eli Jennings, Lincoln Hutchens, Madison Aungenett, Paislee Loughridge, Toby Squire, Isaac Braunns.

Submitted photo The following second grade students at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word, compassion: (left to right) Emerie Henderson, Phoebe Woody, Eli Jennings, Lincoln Hutchens, Madison Aungenett, Paislee Loughridge, Toby Squire, Isaac Braunns.

Submitted photo The following third grade students at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word, compassion: (left to right) Brantley Bragg, Tyler Livermore, Camden Ball, Park Slaughter, Londyn Haney, Hadley Wilton, Kinsley Sugg, Emma Baxter.

Submitted photo The following third grade students at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word, compassion: (left to right) Brantley Bragg, Tyler Livermore, Camden Ball, Park Slaughter, Londyn Haney, Hadley Wilton, Kinsley Sugg, Emma Baxter.

Submitted photo The following third grade students at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word, compassion: (left to right) Brantley Bragg, Tyler Livermore, Camden Ball, Park Slaughter, Londyn Haney, Hadley Wilton, Kinsley Sugg, Emma Baxter.

Submitted photo The following kindergarten students at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word, compassion: (left to right) Abigail Cruz, Macie Leftwich, Paisley Newman, Harper Cornelius, Iker Gonzalez, RJ Keeter, Savannah Gerken. Not pictured, Avery Williams, Ava Collins, Drexler McFarland.



Submitted photo The following second grade students at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word, compassion: (left to right) Emerie Henderson, Phoebe Woody, Eli Jennings, Lincoln Hutchens, Madison Aungenett, Paislee Loughridge, Toby Squire, Isaac Braunns.

