Summer reading theme: ‘All Together Now’

FARMINGTON -- Now that school is out, Farmington, Lincoln and Prairie Grove libraries are gearing up for their summer reading programs.

The three libraries are using the theme, "All Together Now," which focuses on community, friendships and people working together.

Farmington Public Library

Farmington kicked off its summer reading program last week with the mobile art lab from Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. The art lab is a traveling pop-up art experience that features regional artists from across Northwest Arkansas.

Children, teenagers and adults were able to create and decorate a paper doll and then place their artwork on a community mural that will stay with the Farmington library.

Rachel Sawyer, director, said the library will have something almost every day during the summer reading program for all ages.

For those who want to participate in reading for prizes, this program goes from June 1-July 31. Reading and activity trackers can be picked up June 1.

Special events and programs over the summer include a special reading of "Benny in the Garden" by Matt and Melissa Cooper, an 80's movie marathon for teenagers, a reading by State Poet Laureate Suzanne Rhodes, a program on juggology, a creative program by children's book illustrator Rick Davis, teen writing/illustrating workshop, a STEAM program, teen trivia contest, magic show and a foam cannon.

A Kids Corner is held 3 p.m. Wednesdays and a Tween Time at 3:30 p.m. Thursdays through the month of June.

For more information, go to the library's website, cityoffarmingtonar.com, and look under the library link and its community calendar tab. In addition, sign up for the monthly newsletter through the library's page.

Lincoln Public Library

Lincoln's summer reading program starts June 1 and special events over the summer will be Science Guy Steve Cox, Magician: Mysterious One and Marshall Mitchell's Cowboy Singalong.

The program ends with the traditional magic show and foam cannon play on June 28.

All programs will be held outside on Lincoln Square. The community building on Lincoln Square is closed to the public because of safety reasons.

To participate in the reading program, register at Lincoln Library, 107 W. Bean St., choose a challenge and then read and enter to win prizes.

The library also is sponsoring a summer kids' art contest open to children ages 6-14 who are enrolled or registered as homeschool in the Lincoln Consolidated School District. Only one entry per person is allowed and the deadline is June 30 to enter the contest to win a prize.

Prizes will be awarded for two age groups, 6-10 and 11-14, and will be $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place.

The theme for the art contest is a character or scene from the contestant's favorite book.

For more information about the summer reading program or the art contest, go to lincolnarlibrary.com.

Prairie Grove Public Library

Prairie Grove kicks off its summer reading program with a pool party from 7:15-9:15 pm., Monday, June 12 at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park.

Storytime hour for babies, toddlers and prekindergarten will be held 10 a.m. Wednesdays and will focus on community to match the theme for the summer.

Special events for the summer reading program will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesdays and these include George Reader the Magician, Marty the Balloon Man, Aaron Acosta magic show and foam party, Steven Cox Super Science, Richard Holgren Flying Debris and an "epic" inflatables water day on July 19.

The library also will have its elementary and middle school Lego Clubs over the summer.

Going along with the community theme this summer, the library is encouraging people to donate nonperishable food items and hygiene products for the Prairie Grove 24/7 Emergency Food Pantry. Donations can be dropped off at the library or at any of the events over the summer.

For more information, go to the Facebook page for Prairie Grove Public Library.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Farmington Public Library had a great turnout Tuesday, May 23, 2023, for its kickoff to the summer reading program. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville brought its mobile art lab to the library for guests to create a paper doll to place on a community mural. Children, teenagers and adults all participated in the activity.



Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Stella Hood, 8, of Fayetteville, places her decorated paper doll on a community mural at Farmington Public Library on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. She was one of many children, teens and adults who participated in the activity sponsored by the mobile art lab from Crystal Bridges in Bentonville at the library.

