What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

ALL ALUMNI REUNION

Farmington All Alumni Reunion will be 3-6 p.m., Saturday, June 10, in the cafeteria at Farmington High School on Highway 170. Bring finger food if you would like. More information, call Norma Dickerson, 479-422-2046

LINCOLN

Country Doctor Yard Sale

The Arkansas Country Doctor Museum, 109 N. Starr Avenue, will have its annual yard sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 1-2; 8 a.m. to noon, June 3.

MORROW

Edmiston Cemetery decorating

The Edmiston Cemetery in Morrow will hold decorating and a memorial service on Sunday, June 4, at 2 p.m. Donations will be accepted for the cemetery. For more information, call David Latta, 848-3510.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Masonic Lodge breakfast

Prairie Grove Masonic Lodge will have a country breakfast, 6-10 a.m., Saturday, June 3 at 114 N. Mock St. Donations are accepted for the breakfast and will go to the lodge's scholarship fund for Prairie Grove and Farmington graduates.

Reading Program pool party

Prairie Grove Public Library will kick off its summer reading program with a free pool party at PG Aquatic Park, 7:15-9:15 p.m., Monday, June 12. Visitors are encouraged to bring a canned food item or hygiene product to donate to the PG 24/7 Emergency Food Pantry.