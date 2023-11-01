Lady Tigers fourth in conference tourney

HUNTSVILLE -- Gravette didn't allow Prairie Grove to stretch a Thursday, Oct. 19 meeting into a 5-set match like the first meeting of the year between the teams on Sept. 21.

The Lady Lions needed a 15-13 win in the tiebreaker on Sept. 21 to edge Prairie Grove and didn't want to take any chances this time around.

"We watched Gravette and Farmington battle it out last night, and I knew Gravette was not going to be OK with going down to Farmington, that they would be out ready to prove a point and they came out tough," said Prairie Grove coach Lindsey Biocic. "We had a lot of serving errors, too. You can't play an opponent as tough as Gravette and have the amount of serving errors that we had, especially when we played them that tight."

Prairie Grove played four straight nights, and fatigue may have set in during the Lady Tigers' 3-set loss to Gravette in the 4A Northwest Conference consolation match Oct. 19 at the Georgia Mae Smith Activities Center at Huntsville.

"You look at the scores, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19, and I think we had more serving errors than we did points that we lost to them, so that did not help us at all," Biocic said.

Prairie Grove had to beat Clarksville on Monday and Pea Ridge on Tuesday to reach the semifinals.

"It factored, we played a lot of volleyball in a very short amount of time. The first night we didn't get home until it was close to midnight. The match started super late. The matches before us went to four or five sets and that pushed it back. I think just starting off that first night getting home so late, we're playing catchup the rest of the week. The girls did a good job, I thought, coming in and playing as hard as they could," Biocic said.

Gravette played well, consistently getting kills and blocks along the front line. Junior middle Belen Nelson was active, which Gravette coach Brittney Davis said has been a key to the team's success this season.

"She jumps really high and takes control of the net. She's had an amazing season," Davis said.

The upper classmen fired up the team.

"Our seniors got them all riled up," Davis said.

Ella Pinches, a 5-9 junior, contributed from her outside hitter spot, and 6-2 sophomore Piper Batie loomed large at middle hitter. Pinches put down consecutive kills to finish off game one after Prairie Grove closed within 24-22.

Davis asked Pinches to learn the setter position in April. She accepted the challenge and adapted beautifully.

"She just learned the setter position in April. You'll never know that by watching her," Davis said. "Most girls setting now have been setting since sixth or seventh grade. Setter is the hardest position to learn. Now, she's part of a state-ranked team. It speaks volumes of her athleticism and agility."

Batie recorded kills, sandwiched around Ashlyn Tag's kill for Prairie Grove, to get the Lady Lions to 23-18 in the second set. She brought Gravette to game-point by scoring in the second set. Prairie Grove got two kills from Ashtyn Burton but couldn't dodge the bullet and lost 25-22 on a service error.

Batie ended the match with a kill from the right side to polish off the third set, 25-19.

Davis praised Batie and Pinches for excelling in an offense, which features hitting from the back-row.

"It's extremely hard to set and then hit on the back-row. They're getting the most touches and reps in our offense and they're excelling at it. They have a lot of stamina," Davis said.

The Lady Lions placed third in the tournament and began state tournament play against Pulaski Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Springdale.

"We've watched film. We're preparing ourselves, We feel really good going into it," Davis said. "I think the Northwest volleyball is the strongest conference. All four teams of our league are very strong. Our conference is very competitive."

Davis points out Batie is hitting .367 for the season, well above the national average of .250.

Shiloh Christian is hosting state. Shiloh swept Farmington, 25-17, 25-22, 25-14, to win the championship and take a No. 1 seed into state.

"Hats off to Farmington. I think they're peaking at the right time, and they'll have an excellent state tournament," said Shiloh Christian coach Nathan Bodenstein. "I think our conference from top to bottom is the strongest in the state. I think all four of our Northwest teams have a chance to advance in the tournament."

Bodenstein said he wouldn't take any team in the state tournament field lightly.

"You can beat somebody nine times, and the tenth time they can beat you," Bodenstein said. "So you can't take any team for granted."

Bodenstein was looking forward to hosting the Class 4A State volleyball tournament the following week at Springdale.

"We hosted state two years ago. I've got a great staff, who work so hard at fundraising, getting sponsorships and cleaning up. They do everything. We've got generous support from our community. I'm looking forward to showcasing Northwest Arkansas," Bodenstein said.