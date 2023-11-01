Lincoln council levies annual property tax

LINCOLN -- Lincoln City Council on Oct. 17 approved its annual resolution to levy the property tax within the city limits. The resolution will be forwarded to Washington County Quorum Court.

Lincoln's property tax will be rolled back for 2023 from 5 mills to 4.7 mills to comply with the requirements of the Arkansas Constitution, Amendment 59. Lincoln also has a voluntary 1 mill property tax for the police department and a voluntary .5 mill property tax for the fire department.

Amendment 59 declares that the property tax revenue cannot grow more than 10% in a single year because of higher property values. A rollback is triggered if the growth is more than 10%.

In other action, the council approved an ordinance to amend the utility water account line item in the 2023 budget because the city did not have to do a planned creek bore, reducing the total cost by $87,800. The council budgeted $292,000 for four creek bores by Orr Construction, Inc. The actual cost was $205,200. The council voted to return the balance of $87,800 to the utility water account line item.

The council also voted to approve an ordinance appropriating $5,040 to pay for the May 9 special election asking votes to approve a proposal to issue bonds for a new community building on Lincoln Square. Washington County Election Commission submitted a bill to the city for the cost of the special election. Funds to pay this invoice will come from the 1% sales tax/capital improvements line item in the 2023 city budget.

The meeting only lasted 15 minutes.