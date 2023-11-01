New fitness center opens in Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A new fitness center along Heritage Parkway has already grown much faster in membership than the owners envisioned.

"We have already surpassed where we thought we would be at this point," said Emily Wester, who owns the business with her husband, Mike. "We've had lots of positive feedback on the facility."

Legendary Fitness, located at 891 E. Heritage Parkway, opened Sept. 9. It is open 24 hours and has a "little bit" of everything when it comes to exercise and workout equipment, Wester said. It is more of a traditional-style gym, not similar to a Cross Fit facility, she said.

The center's equipment includes cardio equipment, plate-loaded machines, free weights, dumbbells, benches, functional bikes and skier machines.

The center is app-based and that is how members have access to the building. Wester said she likes using an app, as compared to using a fob.

The business gives a week-free trial for anyone interested in trying out the center. Even during a trial basis, someone can come in during the 24-hour period.

Already, they are having people join from as far away as Springdale and Fayetteville. Most are from Prairie Grove but some are from Farmington, Lincoln, Morrow and Fayetteville.

Emily and Mike have lived in Prairie Grove for about three years and she said they have wanted a fitness center closer to them, instead of having to drive east into Fayetteville.

She said they began thinking about a fitness center almost as a joke. They kept asking themselves why doesn't someone open a facility in Prairie Grove and then wondered, "What if we did it?" They started looking into it seriously and believed they would be able to do it, she said.

"There's not a lot on the west side of the county," she said. "There's definitely a need for it."

In addition to fitness and workouts, Wester, who previously worked as a paramedic for Central EMS, also is available for nutrition coaching. She has been a nutrition coach for about two years and will continue to offer custom workout programming and sample meal plans, one-on-one nutrition coaching and weekly check-ins with clients through an app-based system.

For more information, call Legendary Fitness, 682-628-0064, or go to it website, legendaryfitnesspg.com.