Police report

FARMINGTON

Michael Chastian, 40, of Farmington, was arrested Oct. 21 in connection with criminal mischief, DWI, failure to maintain control of vehicle.

Timothy Thomas, 35, of Fort Smith, was arrested Oct. 25 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Evan Harger, 24, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 7 in connection with DWI, speeding more than 15 mph, careless and prohibited driving, open container.

Chester Lark, 55, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 8 in connection with DWI.

Charles Alexander, 64, of West Fork, was cited Oct. 15 in connection with criminal mischief 2nd degree.

Hunter Edwards, 28, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 16 in connection with DWI 2nd, driving while license suspended for DWI, careless driving, driving without interlock device.

Mauricio Espinal-Garcia, 31, of Springdale, was arrested Oct. 15 in connection with DWI, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor 3rd degree, careless and prohibited driving, refusal to submit to chemical test.

Matthew Pergeson, 34, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 11 in connection with possession of controlled substance Schedule I/II methamphetamine/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance VI, public intoxication.

Rocio Valencia, 51, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with assault on a family member, 3rd degree.

John Gross, 44, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 24 in connection with felony DWI-4, tampering with interlock device, reckless driving, open container, driving while license suspended for DWI.

Elliot Villatoro, 20, of Rogers, was arrested Oct. 22 in connection with DWI, careless and prohibited driving, minor in possession of alcohol.