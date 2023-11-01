Prairie Grove School Board seeks to adjust school boundary line

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove School Board on Oct. 17 unanimously voted to petition the Arkansas State Board of Education to change its boundaries to annex about 280 acres in the Kelly Mountain Road area from Lincoln Consolidated School District to the Prairie Grove School District.

This first came up several months ago when Brenda Long addressed board members and asked them to look into adjusting the district boundary lines between Prairie Grove and Lincoln school districts.

"This has been an issue and problem for a long time," Long said, adding she moved to the area 36 years ago.

Long told board members the area is south of Prairie Grove Lake and is on the dead-end portion of Kelly Mountain Road.

"We are currently in Lincoln by a small measure. There is no way to get a child from our road to Lincoln schools reasonably. It is an hour-plus trip by school bus to Lincoln one way," Long said.

Long said she realizes families can request a transfer from Lincoln to Prairie Grove through the School Choice law, but that has a limited time frame. Another way for a student to transfer to another district is through a process called board-to-board transfer, where both school boards have to approve the request.

Long recommended changing the boundaries so families in the future do not have to go through either of those procedures. She brought a petition, signed by 29 people who live in the area, asking for the boundary lines to be adjusted.

Long had talked to officials at the Department of Education about changing boundary lines, and they told her to start with one of the schools involved, and she said she chose to come to Prairie Grove first.

David Kellogg, who is now serving as a consultant for Prairie Grove schools, said he would start the process if the board voted to go ahead with the request.

"All we can do is to have you proceed and apply with the state and see if they will do it," Kellogg told board members on Oct. 17. "There are a lot of hoops to go through."

Board member J.C. Dobbs asked if there was a downside to asking for the boundary line adjustment.

Kellogg replied, "I don't know that Lincoln is going to like that."

"I understand that," Dobbs responded.

Kellogg said the school district already runs a bus in the area for students who have transferred to Prairie Grove School District. It's convenient for Prairie Grove to send a bus there, and the road has two good areas for the buses to turn around, Kellogg said.

Dobbs made the motion to approve the resolution to petition the state Board of Education for a change in the boundaries.

Kellogg said the district will have to provide some documentation to go along with the resolution, including proof of publication of a legal notice, a map of the area to be rezoned, and a link to the Arkansas GIS for the area in question. He said Lincoln also will be able to give its response to the request.

Kellogg, later in the week, said presently, at least five students in the area attend Prairie Grove schools instead of Lincoln schools. From what he understands, students for years in that area have transferred to Prairie Grove. Kellogg said the resolution is for property at the western end of Kelly Mountain Road. The other end of the road is in Prairie Grove School District.

Mary Ann Spears, superintendent of Lincoln schools, last week said she and her school board are not in favor of the request. From what she understands, Spears said the Lincoln School Board would have to agree to give up the land, "and they are not going to do it."

Spears said she does not plan to bring it before the board unless the education department requires Lincoln to vote on the request.

Lincoln can run a bus to that road and service those students and has done so in the past, Spears said.

She said the request does make her mad because Lincoln would lose property tax revenue.

"It's taking money away from my district," Spears said. "We're already struggling."

Lincoln has the same issue with its district boundaries, she said. It picks up a student in the Cincinnati area who is in Siloam Springs School District but has transferred to Lincoln.

"We haven't gone to the state board to ask to get their properties put in our district. It's the most asinine thing I've ever heard of," Spears said.

Spears said families can use school choice and board to board transfer to change to Prairie Grove schools.

"What does it matter?" she said.

If Prairie Grove wants those students, it can just run a bus to that area, she said.

"Just play by the rules," Spears added.