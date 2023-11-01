Prairie Grove schools receive ‘C’ grades for 2022-23

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Each of the four schools in Prairie Grove School District received letter grades of C for the 2022-23 school year on the accountability reports recently released by the Arkansas Department of Education.

Pete Joenks, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, went over the letter grades during the school board's Oct. 17 meeting.

The grades relate to the school's achievement with the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), passed in 2015, which requires five indicators for success: achievement, growth, English learner proficiency, graduation rate and school quality.

Each indicator is weighted differently in determining the overall rating for a school, Joenks said.

In looking at the data, Joenks said the weighted achievement score, which is based on the 2023 spring test results, is the lowest of all the categories for Prairie Grove and affected each school's letter grade rating.

"Weighted achievement score is the one that is not doing as well as the others," Joenks said. "In a nutshell, we have to look at what's involved with weighted achievement scores."

He said the district needs to impress on students the importance of doing the "very best they can" on the spring assessment tests. He noted some students may not be as motivated on the state tests as they are on their ACT exams or AP tests, which have more of a direct impact on them and provide benefits.

Teachers, administrators and students all are working hard, but everyone needs to work "smarter," Joenks said. One goal will be to maximize the number of students that score exceeding, he said.

Joenks said he is confident that if students give their best effort, the weighted achievement score will be much higher on the spring 2024 tests.

Prairie Grove Elementary School scored an overall ESSA score of 71.33, above the state average of 67.62. The elementary's weighted achievement score was 60.45.

The middle school scored an overall score of 70.04, above the average state score of 67.62. The middle school's weighted achievement score was 51.68.

The junior high school's scored an overall ESSA score of 65.87, with a weighted achievement score of 51.67. The state overall average was 66.74.

The high school's overall ESSA score was 65.52, with a weighted achievement score of 45.39. The state average score was 64.14.

Joenks said a lot of school districts in the area had the same results as Prairie Grove.

"But we are going to do better so we can celebrate next year," Joenks said.

According to the report, Prairie Grove had a student enrollment of 2,107 for the year. Of its student body, 4% are English learners; low income, 35%; eligible for special education, 12%.

The makeup of the district is 82.8% are white; 8.8% Hispanic/Latino; 3.9% two or more races; 2.2% American Indian; 1.2% Black/African American; the rest, Asian or Hawaiian/Pacific Islander.

Another challenge facing all schools next year, Joenks reminded board members, is that the state will no longer use the ACT Aspire tests for grades 3-10 but will use a new test based on state standards.