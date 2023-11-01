Rising property values trigger millage rollbacks

FAYETTEVILLE -- Increasing property values in Washington County have triggered a provision of the state Constitution that will reduce the property tax rates of the county and most cities and school districts.

County Assessor Russell Hill said higher property values will result in a rollback of the millage rates for the county and for every city except Winslow and every school district except for West Fork.

"For each taxing entity, the property tax revenue cannot grow more than 10% in a single year," Hill said. "If the growth is more than 10%, that's what triggers the rollback."

Hill said Amendment 79 to the state Constitution provides a number of benefits to cushion property owners against rapid increases in property values.

The amendment provides:

A tax credit of up to $425 on real property qualifying as the owner's homestead used as his/her principal place of residence.

A 5% limit on the annual increase in the taxable value of a homestead property.

A 10% limit on the annual increase in the taxable value of a nonhomestead property.

A freeze on the taxable value of a homestead property owned by a person who is 65 or older and/or disabled.

While Amendment 79 limits the growth rate in property taxes through the rollback provision, the taxing entities will still see an increase in revenue.

Larry Oelrich, who still works part-time with Prairie Grove after retiring as director of administrative services and public works, said Prairie Grove has gone through the rollback process "several times" in the more than 40 years he has worked with the city.

According to information from the Assessor's Office, Prairie Grove's millage will be cut from 5.0 mills to 4.5 mills. Oelrich said new construction and sales of existing properties help boost revenue along with the increase in value of existing property.

"It's not uncommon," Oelrich said of millage rollbacks, noting the city had to do a millage rollback after the previous countywide reappraisal in 2020. "Especially in those years when there's a reappraisal. It doesn't affect the city finances that much. It limits the amount of growth."

Oelrich said Prairie Grove budgeted for $495,000 in revenue from the city's millage in 2023, and he expects the final amount to be about $510,000. He said the city is budgeting for about $558,000 in property tax revenue for 2024.

"The rollbacks do make a little difference, but we're still anticipating good growth," Oelrich said.

The millage rate rollback does have more of an effect on schools because of the state funding formula, according to Alan Wilbourn, executive director of communications and public relations for the Fayetteville School District.

"Our state funding will go down significantly because of this rise in property tax revenue," Wilbourn said.

According to Wilbourn, as Fayetteville's property values increase, the amount of revenue generated from the first 25 mills actually lowers the amount of revenue provided by the state. For this school year, $5,549 of the $7,618 per pupil matrix revenue was generated by Washington County. With the School District's enrollment slightly decreasing and the increase in property value, approximately $6,340 of the $7,771 per student revenue will be generated by Washington County next school year.

The Fayetteville School District will have to reduce its millage from 45.65 mills to 44.85 mills, according to the Assessor's Office. According to Wilbourn, the School District received about $102.2 million from the millage in the 2023-24 school year and about $21.3 million in state foundation funding.

For the 2024-25 school year, Wilbourn said the district will receive about $113.4 million from the millage and about $14.4 million in state foundation funding.

While there's expected to be a 12.5% increase in revenue from the first 25 mills from Washington County, the district is projecting a 32.3% decrease in state foundation funding; overall, Fayetteville School District is projected to see growth in revenue at 3.5%, according to Wilbourn.

Washington County's 2023 budget projected local current property taxes will bring about $19 million in revenue to the county's general fund, according to Hill.

Hill said Washington County's millage is to be reduced from 6.5 mills to 6.3 mills. Hill said his recommendation will be to reduce the general fund millage by 0.1 mills and the road fund millage by 0.1 mills. He said the county has a millage dedicated to the county library system but that cannot be reduced in the rollback because it was approved by voters. The general fund and road fund millages, up to 5 mills, are set by the Quorum Court.

If the Quorum Court follows his recommendation on the rollback, he expects property tax revenue for the general fund to be about $21.4 million in 2024, up from about $19.2 million in 2023, he said.

"If the Quorum Court takes 0.1 mills from each of these funds, they will still receive more revenue in 2024 than they did in 2023," Hill said.

Act 1185 of 1999 required all Arkansas counties to reappraise a minimum of every three to five years based upon the amount of growth in market value within that county. The purpose of Act 1185 was to avoid excessive increases in property taxes due to the long periods between reappraisal cycles and to ensure all counties were appraising properties in a similar fashion and on a related time schedule.

Washington County had been on a five-year cycle but switched to a three-year cycle after 2020. Legislation passed this year will place all counties on a four-year appraisal cycle, with Washington County next scheduled for reappraisal in 2027.