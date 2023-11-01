Special teams’ play tilts momentum for Cards

PEA RIDGE -- Trying desperately to keep its playoff hopes alive, Pea Ridge matched Farmington point for point until muffing a kickoff that allowed the Cardinals to build a two-score lead. Farmington recovered, leveraging its special teams play to tilt momentum in its favor.

Luke Elsik broke a 26-yard run to the house as Farmington finally got some separation on the scoreboard and took a 30-17 lead late in the third quarter on the way to a 36-24 victory at Blackhawk Stadium Friday. Up to that point the Blackhawks slugged it out with Farmington, the 5A West Conference leader, coming off a 31-28 upset of Shiloh Christian.

Farmington senior tackle Truitt Rowland said one key to overcoming these kind of grinding it out battles is starting fast while noting the offensive unit has been coming on good in the second half. He celebrates both wins, yet said the Cardinals can't be satisfied with their performances.

"It feels good, but you also need to be able to go back and look at what you need to improve on," Truitt said.

Farmington senior center Hunter Marshall also sees room for improvement.

"We need to be better at identifying [defensive] fronts and knowing what our rules are, not letting the weather be a factor in the way we play," Marshall said.

Pea Ridge pulled out all the stops, gambling on several occasions, including sending its cornerback on a blitz. Farmington sophomore quarterback took advantage of that by passing to Hunter Reaves on a play that covered 87 yards and provided the Cardinals with their first lead of the second half, 24-17, following Titus' Brown's P.A.T. kick at the 4:17 mark of the third quarter.

Pea Ridge displayed no signs of quit. The Blackhawks rallied to score on their next possession with quarterback Gavin Dixon throwing a 38-yard touchdown pass to Waylon Fletcher. When Pea Ridge successfully kicked an extra point, the Blackhawks were within seven points of claiming a lead, down 30-24 with 1:24 left in the third quarter.

Farmington never allowed them to get there.

The Cardinals answered by grinding out a 13-play, 70-yard drive that cut the remaining fourth quarter time in half. Elsik's 5-yard scamper, his fourth touchdown of the game, stretched the lead to 36-24 with 6:10 to go.

The Blackhawks vowed to go down fighting and marched inside the red zone, reaching the Cardinal 19. A bad sequence, involving two penalties (intentional grounding and delay of game), sandwiched around a sack by Farmington set up an improbable fourth-and-long from the Cardinal 45-yard-line. Dixon tried to go deep only to have his pass batted down, which enabled Farmington to run out the clock, and avoid a "trap game," refusing to allow Pea Ridge to fulfill the role of spoiler one week before the annual 'Battle of 62' against Prairie Grove.

Farmington coach J.R. Eldridge feels the competitive nature of conference victories the Cardinals labored to attain benefit the team in learning to work together as a unit.

The teams traded field goals in the first quarter. Titus Brown hit from 23 yards out to give Farmington an early 3-0 lead before Pea Ridge did likewise with Damien Trejo's 49-yard boot. The Cardinals and Blackhawks continued to trade punches.

Elsik ran in a 3-yard touchdown run as did Dustin Haffelder for the Cardinals.

Dixon provided an answer for Pea Ridge with a 57-yard touchdown pass to Austin James, then he capped a lengthy drive with a 4-yard run to paydirt as the first half concluded with the scoreboard displaying a 17-17 tie.

Farmington's victory moves the Cardinals one step closer to its first 5A West Conference championship and earning a No. 1 playoff seed. The Cardinals need to win at Prairie Grove coupled with a Shiloh Christian win over Alma.

The outcome of the game factored into playoff seedings.

Pea Ridge, which entered the contest at 5-4 overall, found itself in the role of a potential spoiler with a chance to slip into the playoffs.

The Blackhawks remained alive coming into week nine despite their 2-3 record in the 5A West. The Blackhawks could have grabbed a No. 3 seed by beating Farmington in week nine and Harrison in week 10, only with a Cardinal loss in week 10.

The Blackhawks playoff hopes evaporated with Friday's loss to Farmington combined with Harrison's 42-3 win over Clarksville.

Farmington, which approached week nine at 6-3 overall, improved to 5-1 in the 5A West. The Cardinals are now one win away from a potential league title, dependent upon the outcome of Shiloh Christian's game against Alma. Should the Saints and Cardinals both win this week, Farmington gets the 5A West No. 1 playoff seed.

This week Farmington travels to Prairie Grove while Pea Ridge plays host to Harrison to close out its 2023 football season.

"We need to start fast against Prairie Grove," Rowland said.

Farmington 36, Pea Ridge 24

Farmington^--^3^14^13^0^--^36

Pea Ridge^--^3^14^7^2^--^24

First Quarter

Farmington -- Titus Brown 23-yard field goal, 3:00.

Pea Ridge -- Damian Trejo 49-yard field goal, 0:00.

Second Quarter

Farmington -- Luke Elsik 3-yard run (Titus Brown kick), 5:00.

Pea Ridge -- Austin James 57-yard pass from Gavin Dixon (Damian Trejo kick), 3:00.

Farmington -- Luke Elsik 1-yard run (Titus Brown kick), 1:00.

Pea Ridge -- Gavin Dixon 4-yard run (Damian Trejo kick), 0:00.

Third Quarter

Farmington -- Hunter Reaves 87-yard touchdown pass from Ayden Lester (Titus Brown kick), 4:17.

Farmington -- Luke Elsik 26-yard run (2-point conversion failed), 4:06.

Pea Ridge -- Waylon Fletcher 38-yard pass from Gavin Dixon (Damian Trejo kick), 1:24.

Fourth Quarter

Farmington -- Luke Elsik 5-yard run (2-point conversion failed), 6:10.

TEAM STATISTICS

Farmington^Pea Ridge

Total plays^68^65

First downs^22^20

Total offense^384^371

Rushes-yards^51-261^30-111

Passing yards^123^260

Rush average^5.1^3.7

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^3-10-123-1-0^16-30-260-2-0

Punts-Avg.^2-0^N/A-N/A

Penalties-Yds^7-45^5-35

Turnovers^0^1

Fumbles lost^0^1

Interceptions^0^0

Third-down conversion^8-12^7-14

Fourth-down conversion^1-1^1-2

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Farmington, Luke Elsik 38-193, Ayden Lester 6-40, Dustin Haffelder 7-28. Totals 51-261. Pea Ridge, 30-111.

PASSING -- Farmington, Ayden Lester 3-7-123-1-0, Team 0-3-0-0-0. Totals 3-10-123-1-0. Pea Ridge, Gavin Dixon, 16-30-260-2-0.

RECEIVING -- Farmington, Hunter Reaves 2-100, Luke Elsik 1-23. Totals 3-123. Pea Ridge, 16-260.