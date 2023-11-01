State volleyball action

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Teammates cheer as Farmington senior Alexys Baldwin is introduced prior to the Lady Cardinals' match against Brookland on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in the Shiloh Christian gym in Springdale. Brookland dominated the match, 25-6, 25-16, 25-10, ending Farmington's season in the Class 4A State volleyball quarterfinals.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove head volleyball coach Lindsey Biocic has her game face on while junior Emma Kate Vertz serves during Class 4A State volleyball tournament action at Springdale in the Shiloh Christian gym. The Northwest No. 4 seed Lady Tigers began state tournament play on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, and took a 4-set win, 25-23, 25-21, 14-25, 31-29, over Central No. 1 seed Pottsville which advanced them into the state quarterfinals.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove volleyball players (from left), senior Kaylee Wilson, junior Emma Kate Vertz, senior Kamryn Cougran, junior Hayvn Huber, and junior Ashtyn Burton, celebrate an ace by Vertz during the Lady Tigers' quarterfinal match versus Fountain Lake on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in the Shiloh Christian gym at Springdale. Prairie Grove sustained a 5-set loss, 26-28, 20-25, 25-14, 25-18, 11-15, to conclude its volleyball season.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Lincoln volleyball players (from left), senior Zella Pomeroy, junior Makayla Lee (setting the ball), sophomore Hannah Remington (back to camera), junior Makayla Quinn and sophomore Sophia Rothrock, prepare to run their offense during the Class 3A State volleyball tournament at Harrison in Northern Arkansas' Pioneer Pavilion. The West No. 3 seed Lady Wolves qualified for their first-ever state tournament. On Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, Lincoln was eliminated, 25-22, 25-14, 18-25, 20-25, 9-15, by Northeast No. 2 seed Harrisburg.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Lincoln volleyball players (front line from left), sophomore Layni Birkes, senior Kaylin Osnes (blocking), and junior Makayla Quinn, along with back-row teammates, junior Makayla Lee, sophomore Sophia Rothrock, and sophomore Hannah Remington, stand ready during the Class 3A State volleyball tournament at Harrison in Northern Arkansas' Pioneer Pavilion. The West No. 3 seed Lady Wolves were eliminated, 25-22, 25-14, 18-25, 20-25, 9-15, by Northeast No. 2 seed Harrisburg on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, Lincoln was making its first-ever state tournament appearance in volleyball.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Farmington junior Kaycee McCumber smashes a hit past Pulaski Robinson senior Melia Smith (No. 5). The Lady Cardinals' first-round match in the Class 4A State volleyball tournament played at the Springdale Parks and Recreation Complex on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, turned into a front line battle. McCumber adapted and hit around Smith's blocks. Farmington won the match in 5-sets (25-13, 25-21,19-25, 25-27, 15-7) and moved into the state quarterfinals.

