‘Thank you,’ says Lincoln Bright Futures

LINCOLN -- While the decorations are for Halloween, the annual appreciation luncheon for Bright Futures Lincoln is also used to kick off the school district's Happy Hearts program to help children at Christmastime.

"This is a thank you for everything," Carrie Provence, a member of the Bright Futures board of directors, told about 60 people gathered in the school's community room at the administration building on Oct. 25. "It takes all of you to provide for our children."

Those invited to the luncheon are people who have helped Bright Futures in one way or another throughout the year. Others may have been invited as a guest and they are encouraged to become involved in the future.

Provence pointed to the Happy Hearts' angel tree at the front of the room, noting Happy Hearts and Bright Futures partner with each other for the angel tree each year.

The community helped 276 "angels" for Christmas 2022 and the 2023 list already has 168 children on it.

Jana Claybrook with Lincoln Consolidated School District and also a Bright Futures board member, gave an update on the accomplishments for the past year.

Bright Futures assisted Central United Methodist Church of Lincoln in sponsoring the Back to School Bonanza in August. This year, the bonanza served 300 children in providing them with new backpacks, shoes, socks and other items for a new school year.

Bright Futures helped to meet 280 needs from its clothing closet. Needs met included food, graduation gowns, clothes, Harps gift cards, prom wear and money for medicine and utility bills.

Claybrook noted that Lincoln school has a 71% poverty rate and about 91 students in the district are considered homeless.

The non-profit organization raised $550 from the Chicken Rod Nationals Car Show in June and received $3,783 in donations during the year. In addition, the community donated almost $10,000 for Happy Hearts in 2022.

The framework for Bright Futures Lincoln is the "community coming together to provide any needs a child has that may hinder them from learning," Claybrook said.

The motto from the beginning has been, "It's not a handout but a hand up," Claybrook said.

The organization connects school and community so that people are able to use their time, talent and treasures to help students be successful and graduate.

Needs are posted on the Bright Futures Lincoln Facebook page for the community to see and many times, needs are met within minutes. This allows the community to be involved in helping students and families in the district. Claybrook encouraged those at the luncheon to keep an eye on the Facebook page to see those needs.

The Happy Hearts program provides children with Christmas gifts that include two outfits, socks, shoes, underwear, a coat, hat and gloves, hygiene products and an appropriate-age toy or game.

Those who pick up an angel do not have to purchase everything on the list but what they are able to give. Happy Hearts will supplement those donations so that every children receives all items on the list.

Lincoln joined the Bright Futures USA national organization, based out of Joplin, Mo., in 2015. The idea is to provide a central place to help schools meet the needs of their students by networking with civic groups, churches, parent groups, businesses and individuals within a community.