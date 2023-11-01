Two long Tiger streaks end in 49-0 loss

SPRINGDALE -- There have been 168 games since Prairie Grove failed to score in a football contest and a dozen seasons since the Tigers didn't qualify for postseason playoffs.

Coach Danny Abshier owned both of those streaks, which illustrates the high level of sustained success he's achieved with the Tiger football program.

Prairie Grove (4-5, 2-4 5A West) suffered both of those fates while absorbing a 49-0 loss at Shiloh Christian Friday, which eliminated the Tigers from playoff contention. The goose egg on the scoreboard ended a streak dating back to Oct. 30, 2009, when Gentry blanked Prairie Grove, 28-0. The last time the Tigers didn't make the playoffs goes all the way back to 2010 when Prairie Grove finished 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the 4A-1.

"I can't put my finger on what caused us to make the playoffs all those years or what caused us to miss this year. It's a multitude of things for both answers," Abshier said. "We've been blessed to make the playoffs for that many years. The numbers on our football team, less than 50, have been basically the same for several years. The growth in our school district has not shown up in our football program."

Prairie Grove took the opening kickoff and ran off 12 plays before coming up short on fourth down. There were a number of things Prairie Grove accomplished early that aren't reflected in the final score or box score. In the first quarter the Tigers picked up six first downs compared to three for Shiloh Christian. Prairie Grove held an edge in total offense, 108-87, in the opening period but with no points to show for its efforts and trailed 8-0 after one quarter.

"We tend to show some pretty good drives, then something happens along the way and we didn't score," Abshier said. "If you do it [score], that paints an entirely different picture of the game.

The Tigers turned the ball over on downs three times in the second quarter when the Saints scored 28 points to break the game open.

"We had our opportunities Friday night to get it in the end zone. We just didn't get it done," Abshier said. "We didn't have a ton of turnovers other than not being able to make a first down. We punted once, had one interception and one fumble. Our yards-per-carry was not the norm. We're just not the playoff caliber team we have been in the past."

The Tigers played without four starters, missing a quarterback, center, and safety. Fullback/wingback Joseph Sims wasn't completely healthy and his carries were limited.

After losing 31-28 to Farmington the previous week, Shiloh Christian changed quarterbacks, benching junior Evan Baker in favor of freshman Cole Creighton.

Creighton threw scoring passes of 44 and 25 yards to Carter Holman and a 53 yarder to Dalton Carnes. Bo Williams scored on two short runs to give Shiloh Christian a 36-0 halftime lead. Baker eventually did get in the game for the Saints after they had a lead.

The second half began with a failed onside kick, allowing the Saints to start from the Tiger 38. Williams scored on a 9-yard run, increasing Shiloh's lead to 42-0.

In the third quarter A.J. Ylanan intercepted a Prairie Grove pass with the Saints taking over at their own 44. The Tigers held on defense, forcing a turnover on downs, but couldn't produce any points.

In the fourth, Prairie Grove turned possession over on downs. Shiloh Christian sent out its offense starting from Tiger territory at the 49. At first the Saints' offense went backwards, but Baker completed a 53-yard touchdown pass to Cohen Beach to make the final 49-0.

Abshier reflected on his record by looking at former Springdale High coach, Jarrell Williams.

"He was a fantastic high school coach. He's regarded highly by the people of Springdale, but if you look at it the record goes up and down," Abshier said. "He's just highly esteemed and you think he would have never had a bad season."

The Tigers will return to Class 4A football next season, but meanwhile they've got one game remaining as a member of the 5A West, a showdown with their No. 1 rival, Farmington, at home in Tiger Den Stadium this week.

"We'll definitely be the underdog. They're looking at winning a conference championship," Abshier said.

Crazy things sometimes happen in rivalry games. A win for the Tigers would even their record at 5-5 and grant a sense of satisfaction over the disappointment of missing the playoffs.

Shiloh Christian 49, Prairie Grove 0

Prairie Grove^--^0^0^0^0^--^0

Shiloh Christian^--^8^28^6^7^--^49

First Quarter

Shiloh Christian -- Carter Holman 44-yard pass from Cole Creighton (Bo Williams run), 4:45.

Second Quarter

Shiloh Christian -- Carter Holman 25-yard pass from Cole Creighton (Austin Evans kick), 9:34.

Shiloh Christian -- Bo Williams 1-yard run (Austin Evans kick), 7:32.

Shiloh Christian -- Dalton Carnes 53-yard pass from Cole Creighton (Austin Evans kick), 2:06.

Shiloh Christian -- Bo Williams 3-yard run (Austin Evans kick), 0:44.

Third Quarter

Shiloh Christian -- Bo Williams 9-yard run (kick failed), 10:00.

Fourth Quarter

Shiloh Christian -- Cohen Beach 53-yard pass from Evan Baker (Austin Evans kick), 2:52.

TEAM STATISTICS

Prairie Grove^Shiloh Christian

Total plays^69^52

First downs^15^21

Total offense^218^486

Rushes-yards^54-187^22-204

Passing yards^31^282

Rush average^3.5^8.1

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^3-13-31-0-1^15-22-282-4-0

Punts-Avg.^1-29^1-30

Penalties-Yds^6-35^7-46

Turnovers^2^0

Fumbles lost^1^0

Interceptions^1^0

Third-down conversion^2-13^7-9

Fourth-down conversion^4-9^0-1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Prairie Grove, Conner Hubbs 22-134, Elijah Sugg 16-38, Isaac Moss 2-25, Jace Edwards 2-13, Joseph Sims 3-5, Blake Coughran 1-1, Alex Abshier 8-(-17). Totals 54-187. Shiloh Christian, Beau Williams 12-100, Evan Baker 8-53, Aiden Stinnett 1-21, Tavis Nguyen 2-19, Griffin Mason 1-10, Carter Holman 1-1. Totals 25-204.

PASSING -- Prairie Grove, Alex Abshier 2-11-7-0-1, Conner Hubbs 1-2-24-0-0. Totals 3-13-31-0-1. Shiloh Christian, Cole Creighton 11-16-210-3-0, Evan Baker, 3-6-72-1-0. Totals.

RECEIVING -- Prairie Grove Jace Edwards 1-24, Conner Hubbs 2-7. Totals 3-31. Shiloh Christian, Dalton Carnes 5-95, Carter Holman 3-73, Tavis Nguyen 2-68, Cohen Beach 1-53, Carter Henley 1-24, Bo Williams 1-21, Zane Sluyter 2-10, Dax Widger 1-3. Totals 14-282.