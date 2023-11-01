What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

Blood Drive

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7, at Farmington High School, 1237 N. Highway 170. To encourage blood donations, the Red Cross is offering new incentives to donors over the next month. All who come to give Oct. 21-Nov. 9 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a restaurant merchant of their choice.

LINCOLN

Cruise-In on the Square

A Cruise-In on the Square will be held 8-11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 at Lincoln Square. Breakfast for $5 will be served at Lincoln Senior Center from 8-10 a.m. A fire truck will be on display for children to see. Proceeds will benefit Lincoln Fire Department, the senior center and Masonic Lodge.

Senior Center activities

Lincoln Senior Center has regular activities each week for area senior adults. The ongoing activities are Mondays: 10 a.m., gospel singing; Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m., live music; Wednesdays, 12:15 p.m., Bingo.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Electronic cleanup

Have old broken TV's cluttering up the garage, old computers, old monitors or microwaves? The city of Prairie Grove, in partnership with the Boston Mountain Solid Waste District, will host a free E-Waste collection event from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3 and from 7:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 4 at the city of Prairie Grove Maintenance Facility located on Escue Drive.