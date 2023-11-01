Wolves roll 54-14 at Berryville

LINCOLN -- Kale Jones set a new school record for the fastest-ever touchdown, needing only five seconds to return an onside kick 49 yards in Lincoln's 54-14 win at Berryville Friday.

Lincoln coach Reed Mendoza had his hands team on the field expecting an onside kick, and got more than he bargained for.

"Honestly, he should have fair caught it, but he was aggressive. He caught it off the bounce, made one guy miss and from there it was a footrace," Mendoza said.

Jones added 129 yards rushing and 3 touchdown on 15 carries for the Wolves (7-2, 5-1), and ran a punt back 88 yards for what is likely another school record. He also had a 3-yard touchdown carry as Lincoln opened up a 21-0 lead with 6:16 to play in the first quarter.

Jones scored six times and now has 29 total touchdowns for the season.

The special teams touchdowns helped Lincoln open the throttle.

"It's stuff we worked on throughout the week. Obviously, you don't expect your 'hands team' to get a touchdown, but the punt return was something we worked on and we felt like we had a good shot to get one [for a touchdown]," Mendoza said.

Lincoln quarterback Drew Moore completed 22 of 29 passes for 273 yards and 2 touchdowns while receiver Jace Birkes finished with 6 catches for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

"Jace has been on fire lately, which is not surprising," Mendoza said.

H-back Kayden Job contributed 8 receptions for 80 yards on a cold, misty night. Job said practice and repetitions helped compensate for receiving a slick ball.

"There was a heavy mist. It was not good conditions. Everybody struggled to hold onto the ball. We had a couple of fumbles and they had four," Mendoza said. "Job did a great job of catching the ball in zone coverage's. He and Drew have developed a good chemistry."

Lincoln's defense was equally stellar.

The Wolves forced four turnovers with Job recording three sacks and two tackles for loss among his eight stops and Tye Moss getting a hat trick on defense with three fumble recoveries. Trace Wallace had 12.5 tackles, including two for losses.

Mendoza praised both Wallace and Job for having a good knack for being around the ball and noted Wallace had 15 tackles in the previous week against Gentry.

"We feel like we're better against the run at times. Our stats don't really show it, but we've had our moments for sure," Mendoza said.

Berryville started sophomore Hunter Rankin at quarterback due to injuries. He bobbled the shotgun snap on first down, retrieved it, then fumbled again as he was sacked. Moss recovered for the Wolves ending Berryville's first possession.

"Our defense was pretty good. Our main goal was to squeeze down on their big quarterback. He was out with an injury so they had two little guys in at quarterback, but we still had the same goal," Job said. "I feel like we had an A- to a B+ on defense."

Lincoln took over at the Bobcats' 31, but a jet sweep went awry with a fumble resulting in a 9-yard loss which led to a turnover on downs. Berryville regained the football at its own 33, but gave it back on second down. Rankin completed a pass but in the rain the receiver fumbled and Moss again pounced on the ball.

Lincoln faced fourth-and-five, but converted with Moore finding Birkes for 31 yards, setting up first-and-goal from the Bobcats' nine. Two plays later Jones scored from three yards out. Moore passed for a 2-point conversion to put Lincoln ahead 14-0 at the 7:49 mark of the first quarter.

On its next series Berryville opted to punt on fourth-and-one from its own 45-yard-line and regretted that decision with Jones fielding the ball near the left hash and using his speed to go across the grain. By the time he crossed the 50 outside the right hash, only one Bobcat had a chance to get him. Jones electrified Lincoln fans in attendance by going the distance to complete an 88-yard punt return for a touchdown. Damian Lee's P.A.T. kick made it 21-0.

Berryville recovered a Lincoln fumble deep in Wolves' territory at the 14 and turned that into points with Talan Hill scoring on a 7-yard pass from Rankin to trim Lincoln's lead to 21-7.

In the second quarter, Jones scored on runs of 17 and 10 yards while Moore and Birkes hooked up twice on touchdown passes of 11 and 17 yards.

Lincoln just missed an opportunity to set a new school record for most points in a half.

Time expired in the first half with a completed pass to the Bobcats' 14 with Lincoln leading 48-7. The school record stands at 50 points in the first half during a 71-0 nonconference win at Dover on Sept. 20, 2013.

Lincoln held a 48-7 halftime lead and established a running clock for the entire second half.

J.R. Hall caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Jones in the third quarter to put the Wolves over 50 points for the third time this season. For the second week in a row, Jones made a second read on a rollout and was able to complete a touchdown pass. Mendoza credits the offensive line for empowering both plays.

"They've done an excellent job in pass protection across the board," Mendoza said.

Berryville scored on the first play of the fourth on Zane Gentry's 28-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Summers.

The win and playoff berth makes this year's Lincoln football team as the second senior class in school history to achieve three straight playoff qualifications. The Wolves have now qualified for the playoffs for an unprecedented fourth straight year.

Lincoln wraps up conference schedule at home against Elkins this week. The Wolves' playoff fate will be determined by whether or not Gentry can beat its No. 1 rival, Gravette, by three points. A Pioneer win by three points gives Lincoln a home playoff game, probably against Stuttgart, while a Gravette win sends the Wolves on the road to Heber Springs.

One Wolf due for a touchdown is Colt Cushing, who's had what Mendoza calls "a streak of bad luck" with three or four touchdowns he scored, but were called back in the last two weeks.

"He blocks well on the edges, he catches the ball well. He's due for a touchdown to stand," Mendoza said.

Lincoln 54, Berryville 14

Berryville^--^7^0^0^7^--^14

Lincoln^--^21^27^6^0^--^54

First Quarter

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 49-yard kickoff return (kick failed), 11:55.

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 3-yard run (pass from Drew Moore), 7:49.

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 88-yard punt return (Damian Lee kick), 6:16.

Berryville -- Talan Hill 7-yard pass from Hunter Rankin (kick), 3:01.

Second Quarter

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 17-yard run (kick blocked), 11:47.

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 10-yard run (Damian Lee kick), 8:39.

Lincoln -- Jace Birkes 11-yard pass from Drew Moore (kick blocked), 7:05.

Lincoln -- Jace Birkes 17-yard pass from Drew Moore (Damian Lee kick), 4:54.

Third Quarter

Lincoln -- J.R. Hall 8-yard pass from Kale Jones (kick failed), 5:35.

Fourth Quarter

Berryville -- Cooper Summers 28-yard pass from Zane Gentry run (kick), 10:50.

TEAM STATISTICS

Lincoln^Berryville

Total offense^422^147

Rushes-yards^18-141^30-84

Passing yards^281^63

Rush average^7.8^2.8

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^23-31-281-3-0^8-15-63-2-0

Turnovers^1^4

Fumbles lost^1^4

Interceptions^0^0

Third-down conversion^5-8^1-9

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Lincoln, Kale Jones 15-129, Tye Moss 1-12, Corbin Price 2-9, Caden Brewer 1-(-9). Totals 18-141. Berryville, 30-84.

PASSING -- Lincoln, Drew Moore 22-29-273-2-0, Kale Jones 1-1-8-1-0, Corbin Price 0-1-0-0-0. Totals 23-31-281-3-0. Berryville, 8-15-63-2-0.

RECEIVING -- Lincoln, Jace Birkes 8-107, Kayden Job 6-80, J.R. Hall 3-36, Caden Brewer 2-15. Totals 23-281. Berryville, 8-63.