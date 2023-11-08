Brookland sweeps Lady Cardinals

SPRINGDALE -- Overlooked in Farmington's season-ending loss was the fact Kylie Moad took her team to the Class 4A State volleyball quarterfinals in her first year as head coach.

Farmington ran headlong into a buzz saw, suffering a 25-6, 25-16, 25-10 sweep to eventual state champion Brookland on Wednesday, Oct. 25, in the Shiloh Christian gym in Springdale.

"Brookland's a very good team. I commend them for their talent and their efforts on the court tonight. I'm just disappointed in our performance overall tonight," Moad said.

Moad experienced a wonderful ride with the Lady Cardinals able to get two teams the second time around. Both Prairie Grove (3-2 loss) and Gravette (3-0 sweep) defeated Farmington in the regular season. Farmington won the second match against Prairie Grove with a sweep at home that enabled the Lady Cardinals to get a No. 2 seed in the district tournament. Farmington knocked off Gravette in the district semifinals and claimed the runner-up trophy.

"To be honest with you I didn't want it to end. It was such a fun ride with these girls. It's been special. I'm blessed to be their coach. It's just hard to let it go and to see it end," Moad said.

Brookland bolted out to a 4-1 lead in the first set. The Lady Bearcats then made a mistake, floating the ball over the net. Farmington's Kaycee McCumber saw that and smashed a kill, triggering a 3-2 run, the Lady Cardinals' best moment of game-one. Mabry Webb had a kill and Addy Dura served an ace, drawing Farmington within 6-4.

The next 11 points belonged to Brookland before a service error ended the run. Farmington senior libero Katie Fleming's bump went over the net, catching the Lady Bearcats off-guard to make the score 18-6.

Fleming's grandfather, Tommy Tice, a Hall of Fame football coach, and grandmother, JoAnn Tice, were among those in attendance.

"I tell you what, it's been a great experience for Katie and her mother and dad and me and her grandmother. Her moving to Farmington has been a blessing for our family as well as her. We certainly enjoyed it. It's been a great athletic department to be a part of, to be involved with and certainly the players have been very welcoming and has the coach. She's had every opportunity, she's just got to show what she can do," Tice said.

Brookland scored the last seven points and tucked away a 25-6 win.

Moad let her team know she wanted more out of her squad in between the first and second sets.

"Hit around her [blocks]. I want the girls on the court to make points," Moad said.

Farmington responded with its best game of the match.

Cailey Ramaker tipped the ball over two blockers for a kill. Alexys Baldwin had two kills and McCumber, who was named to the All-State tournament team, had a kill to keep the Lady Cardinals within 6-5. Farmington matched Brookland point-for-point, splitting the next dozen points. Dura, Samantha Brye and Ramaker produced kills in that stretch.

Brookland pulled away with an 11-2 run, taking command of the set with a 23-14 lead.

A 4-hit violation ended the run, then Ramaker snuck in a kill and Fleming served an ace. The Lady Bearcats shook off Farmington's 3-0 mini run by scoring two straight points, winning 25-16 on a kill from right hitter.

"We're not going to hold our heads. The girls played hard, but this one hurts," Moad said.

Baldwin got hurt and subbed out. The Lady Cardinals tried to battle without her but Brookland reeled off a 12-4 run to start the third set. McCumber's kill nipped a 6-2 Lady Bearcats' run, leaving Farmington down 18-6. Sophomore Olivia Dowdy got in the game and scored the last points of the Lady Cardinals' season with a kill.

Brookland scored the final three points to claim the set, 25-10, and take the match, three games to none.

In the midst of disappointment, Moad eagerly looks toward the future with the challenge of competing at the 5A level next year.

"We're in a good position where we've got a great group of young ones coming up. I look forward to the future of the program with them, though we are letting go of seven amazing seniors and we wish them the best," Moad said. "The future is bright and we're going to start getting ready for next season in 5A. We're moving up, we've got to get ready."

Farmington competed as a member of the 5A West in volleyball from 2014 through 2018 and experienced some success. The first year there was no conference tournament and to qualify for state the Lady Cardinals had to pull off a home-court win at Myrl Massie Gymnasium against Harrison on the last weekend of conference play.

Former coach Marshall Ward guided the Lady Cardinals into the Class 5A State tournament in 2014, posting a 25-20, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21 win over Hot Springs Lakeside in the first round and losing in five sets, 25-18, 11-25, 16-25, 25-23, 14-16, in a heartbreaker to Nettleton in the 2014 Class 5A State quarterfinals.

"We're going to be in a big volleyball conference and we're going to have to up our game for our opponents," Moad said.