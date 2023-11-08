Finding ways to win

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove junior Macy Guist digs out a hit on the back-row during Class 4A State volleyball tournament action at Springdale in the Shiloh Christian gym. The Northwest No. 4 seed Lady Tigers began state tournament play on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, with a 4-set win, 25-23, 25-21, 14-25, 31-29, over Central No. 1 seed Pottsville which moved them into the state quarterfinals. SPRINGDALE -- Prairie Grove weathered a severe test with game four going into volleyball's version of extra innings during Class 4A State volleyball tournament action at Springdale in the Shiloh Christian gym. Already a subscriber? Log in!