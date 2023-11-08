Rocky road to conference championship

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Farmington's battle-tested conference championship football team kept their heads about them while trailing for the first three quarters in Friday's 64th edition of the gridiron 'Battle of 62.'

While the Cardinals emerged with a 41-30 win, they got some good news that in another league game, Shiloh Christian beat Alma, 57-21, assuring the Cardinals of their first-ever 5A West crown.

Farmington coach J.R. Eldridge attributed contributions from the top of the roster all the way down for helping the Cardinals handle a lot of bumps and bruises on the rocky road to winning a 5A West Conference championship.

"All the way from seniors down to sophomores because we've had a lot of sophomores step up," Eldridge said.

Chief among those is quarterback Ayden Lester.

"Ayden's been a great [asset]. He's just a really, really positive guy, and so it helps with our team. He's calm, cool and collected. I mean, he's just a competitor, so our players they follow that lead," Eldridge said. "They don't get [rattled]. We're down most of the first half and the majority of the second half. We finally got over the hump, but everybody just stayed calm and kept grinding and fighting it out so I'm proud of them."

This season's been something of a roller coaster ride since starting quarterback Cameron Vanzant went down in the season-opener. The Cardinals lost a fourth quarter lead and came up short, 42-38, at Springdale on Sept. 1, followed by a 38-3 setback at home to Rogers while Lester, who'd been playing mostly defense, settled into his new role at quarterback.

In the 5A West Conference-opener against Harrison on Sept. 22, the Cardinals fell behind 20-7 early in the third quarter and trailed 33-21 early in the fourth before rallying behind Lester to score 22 points down the stretch, highlighted by the game-winning 6-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Keaton in the final minute. Lester passed to Gabe Burfitt to tack on an important 2-point conversion, which meant Harrison couldn't beat them with a field goal.

Coming into an Oct. 20 showdown with Shiloh Christian at home, Farmington's conference record stood at 3-1 with a Sept. 29 loss at Alma (56-35). The Saints fashioned a 28-10 halftime lead, but were shut out in the second half. Meanwhile, Lester threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Akin Johnson and later converted a huge fourth down play with a 31-yard completion to Keaton on the game-winning drive. Luke Elsik scored from three yards out with 40 seconds left, then ran in a critical 2-point conversion, again assuring that a field goal couldn't beat the Cardinals with a 31-28 lead.

Farmington emerged from that victory with a 4-1 record with an opportunity to claim at least a share of the league title if they could win their remaining two games.

Pea Ridge didn't make things easy on Oct. 27. Playing on the road at Blackhawk Stadium. Blackhawk quarterback Gavin Dixon scored on the last play of the first half, which ended in a 17-17 tie. The Cardinals eventually forged a 30-17 lead, but Pea Ridge cut that to 30-24 late in the third. Farmington added an insurance touchdown on Elsik's 5-yard run that capped an 8:24 drive and won 36-24.

On Friday, Prairie Grove led at each of the first three quarter breaks, and was up by 30-21 early in the third period, but the Cardinals were slowly gaining momentum while slashing into the Tiger lead. Titus Brown kicked two field goals to pull Farmington within 30-27 at the end of the third quarter. The Cardinals scored two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth to win 41-30.

Consistently overcoming these type of challenges has become on the hallmarks of Eldridge's career.

"I was thinking about it the other day. The 2018 state championship [at Arkadelphia], we were 0-and-5, this is a lot like that as far as all the adversity. Not that we ever were 0-and-5, but just that we had so many injuries," Eldridge said.

This season the Cardinals have started three different mike linebackers and five different safeties.

"Our sophomore quarterback had to come in for a really good quarterback. He didn't get to play his senior season. So, it's just a lot of stuff and these guys keep showing up. Our coaches keep coming up with good plans, so working together has been huge for us," Eldridge said.

Prior to Friday, Farmington's last conference championship goes all the way back to 2006, and Eldridge was ready to celebrate in the aftermath of a hard-fought victory over its No. 1 rival, Prairie Grove.

"Man, it's really, really exciting. Our junior high being conference champs yesterday [with a 63-6 win over the junior Tigers] and our senior high today, man, it's so special," Eldridge said. "It's something that our coaches and our players will be able to take with them for the rest of their lives. Lot of memories within that conference season that hopefully will build our character just as people going on into the future, but also just having fun playing football."