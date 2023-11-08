School board filing period opens

FAYETTEVILLE -- The filing period for those interested in running for school board opened Monday and ends at noon, Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Farmington, Lincoln and Prairie Grove school boards have at least one position on the ballot for the March 5, 2024, school elections.

For Farmington, Zone 2, currently held by board President Travis Warren, will be on the ballot for a five-year term.

For Lincoln School Board, two positions will be on the ballot: Zone 1, held by Ronnie Remington, for a five-year term and the remaining unexpired year for Zone 3, presently held by Jennifer Wilson, who was appointed to fill a vacancy on June 27, 2023.

For Prairie Grove, two positions are on the ballot: Zone 4, presently held by Bart Orr, and an At-Large position, currently held by Casie Ruland. Both are five-year terms.

Candidates have to live in the zone for the school board position, collect 20 signatures of registered voters who live in that zone and submit an affidavit of eligibility and political practice pledge. Documents are available at the county clerk's office or the superintendent's office of the respective school district.

The required papers must be turned into the county clerk's office by the deadline.