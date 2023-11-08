Shoe string win for Cards in rivalry
Farmington prevails, 41-30, over Prairie Grove
November 8, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
by
Mark Humphrey
Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Standing room only. Farmington fans line the fence on the visitor's side at Prairie Grove's Tiger Den Stadium awaiting the kickoff in Friday's 64th annual 'Battle of 62" rivalry football game. Prairie Grove led 30-21 in the second half, but Farmington kept chipping away. Titus Brown kicked a pair of field goals, trimming the margin to 30-27 at the end of the third quarter before the Cardinals scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull off a 41-30 win to conclude the regular season and wrap up the 5A West Conference title in conjunction with Shiloh Christian's 57-21 win at Alma.
PRAIRIE GROVE -- A shoe string tackle by Farmington's Bryce Thompson on kickoff coverage represented the slim margin by which the Cardinals won Friday's 64th annual 'Battle of 62" rivalry football game.