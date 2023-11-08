Signups open for free Thanksgiving meal

Farmington United Methodist Church is sponsoring its 8th annual Feast to Go on Thanksgiving Day, and is taking registrations now for those who want to pick up a free meal to go for the holiday.

Registrations will be accepted through Friday, Nov. 17 or until supplies run out. To register online, go to www.farmingtonumc.net. Meals can be picked up 10:30-11:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 23.

The hot prepared meal will include smoked turkey and all the trimmings, including pie.

The church is located at 355 Southwinds Drive in Farmington.