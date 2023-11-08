What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

Veterans Day Assembly

Farmington High School will host a Veterans Day Assembly at 9:20 a.m., Friday, Nov. 10, at Cardinal Arena. The community is invited to attend the program. Veterans are invited to a special breakfast at 8:30 a.m.

PRAIRIE GROVE

American Legion Breakfast

The American Legion in Prairie Grove will sponsor its monthly breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 11, at the legion building, 126 S. Neal St. Cost is $7 adults, $3 for children 6 and under.

'Pasta' for Preservation

Main Street Prairie Grove is hosting a benefit called "PAST(a) for Preservation" to raise money to help preserve the Prairie Grove American Legion and Masonic Lodge buildings in downtown Prairie Grove. The event will be held 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, at Venue 479, 116 N. Mock St. Individual tickets are available for sale at the Locals. The evening will include a pasta bar, formal presentations and a silent auction.