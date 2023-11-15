Do you know: What is the condition of your eternity?

In 1967, early in the career of country singer/performer Kenny Rogers, his band "The First Edition" recorded a hit rock song titled "Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)."

This was Kenny Rogers' first hit record and reflected the era of late 1960s. The message of the song was related to checking in on what "condition my condition was in." I'm not attempting to analyze the song's meaning, just applying the verse to encourage thinking about our eternity.

In Scripture, the Greek word often translated as "eternal" is "aiónios." This Greek word means eternal with emphasis on quality or "condition" of eternity. Scripture tells us everyone will exist eternally but the "condition" or quality of that eternal existence is what Jesus spoke of in Scripture. Romans 6:23, "For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord."

Those who accept the gift of salvation, "through Jesus Christ our Lord," will experience a quality or condition of eternal peace with Jesus Christ! But on the other hand, for those who reject Jesus Christ, the condition of their eternity is described in Scripture as "death."

The question for you and me is not IF there is eternity. The question is what IS the condition of our eternity? What will we experience for eternity?

Jesus talks about the condition of eternity in Matthew 25 by saying some will step into eternity and experience eternal punishment and others will enjoy eternal life. You and I cannot circumvent the fact there are two outcomes to human destiny.

Jesus says this in Matthew 25:46, "Then they will go away to eternal punishment, but the righteous to eternal life." Jesus talks about eternity also in John 5:24 by saying, "Very truly I tell you, whoever hears My word and believes Him who sent Me has eternal life and will not be judged but has crossed over from death to life."

We should note, when Jesus leads off with the statement "very truly," He is not just saying, "believe me, this is true." He is saying, "I know this is true firsthand." Jesus is not simply aware of these truths; He is the One who originated them!

Should we doubt if God will follow through with His plan for eternity, Scripture found in Isaiah reminds us God will do what He planned to do. Isaiah 46:11: "From the east I summon a bird of prey; from a far-off land, a man to fulfill my purpose. What I have said, that I will bring about; what I have planned, that I will do."

Billy Graham said this about eternity: "We are so caught up with the affairs of this life we give little attention to eternity. What you do with Christ here and now decides where you shall spend eternity."

God can use the fear that grips the hearts of men today to point them to eternal truths -- the truth of God's eternal judgement and the truth of His eternal love.

Where will we spend eternity–with God in that place of endless joy the Bible calls heaven or apart from Him in that place of endless despair the Bible calls hell?

This is your encouragement to step away from the chaos found in the world news, the confusion of our personal life and consider the condition of your eternity. A great place to start is John 3:16, "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."

If you were "just checking in" on the condition of your eternity today, what would your condition be?

Dennis R. Hixson of Fayetteville is a husband, father, teacher, business leader, author and mentor. Currently Dennis teaches an adult Bible class at Prairie Grove Christian Church. Send comments and questions to: [email protected].