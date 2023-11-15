Pike–Spears engagement

Mr. and Mrs. David Pike of Farmington announce the engagement of their daughter, Grace Elizabeth, to Nathan O'Neal Spears, son of the late Clayton Spears and the late Karen Spears.

Grace Pike, of Lowell, attended Farmington High School and graduated from the University of Arkansas where she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Graphic Design and Photography. She is employed at 5NEWS as the digital sales manager. Her maternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Prater of North Little Rock and her paternal grandparents are the late Clinton Pike and Patsy Pike of Farmington.

Nathan Spears, also of Lowell, attended Rogers High School and graduated from the University of Arkansas where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Supply Chain Management and he earned a Master of Science degree in Supply Chain Management. He is employed at Walmart Inc. home office as a demand planner. Spears served in the United States Marine Corps. His maternal grandparents are the late Carol Blevins, Mr. and Mrs. Finley Yokely of Yuma, Arizona, and his paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Spears of Rogers and his paternal great grandmother is Ella Mae MacGyver of Rogers.

The couple plans to have a celebration of marriage at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at the Ballroom at I Street in Bentonville with family and friends.