Toy and coat drive to help others

The Worship Center in Lincoln, in partnership with Affordable Buildings of NW Arkansas, is sponsoring its annual toy and coat drive.

Toys, coats and accessories, either new or in good used condition, will be accepted through Thanksgiving. Items can be dropped off at The Worship Center, 108 N. Carter Avenue, during the following times: 12:30-2 p.m., Monday; 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday.

Items also can be dropped off at Affordable Buildings of NW Arkansas, 12336 W. Highway 62 in Farmington, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

If you need other arrangements, call Cathy Holmes for the Worship Center at 479-466-6087 or Annie Sells for Affordable Buildings of NW Arkansas 479-310-0120.

For every donation received, the donor's name will be entered into a drawing for a brand new fire pit or outdoor gear.