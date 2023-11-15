What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

Thanksgiving Feast-to-Go

Farmington United Methodist Church, at 355 Southwinds Drive, is sponsoring its 8th annual Feast-to-Go on Thanksgiving Day, and is taking registrations now for those who want to pick up a free meal to go for the holiday. Registrations will be accepted through Friday, Nov. 17 or until supplies run out. To register online, go to www.farmingtonumc.net. Meals can be picked up 10:30-11:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 23. The hot prepared meal will include smoked turkey and all the trimmings, including pie.

Farmington Christmas Parade

Farmington Christmas Parade will be 7 p.m., Saturday Dec. 2 with a holiday market in the grassy lot next to Farmington Public Library before and after the parade. Santa will be available for photos after the parade.

LINCOLN

Senior Center activities

Lincoln Senior Center has regular activities each week for area senior adults. The ongoing activities are Mondays: 10 a.m., gospel singing; Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m., live music; Wednesdays, 12:15 p.m., Bingo.