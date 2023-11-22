Call to artists for 2024 Arkansas Quail and Turkey Stamp Competition

CANE HILL -- Along with partners Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation, Historic Cane Hill has issued a nationwide call to artists for art to be featured on the 2024 Arkansas Northern Bobwhite Conservation Stamp and Eastern Wild Turkey Conservation Stamp.

Since their inception, these voluntary stamps have helped raise more than $2 million worth of habitat work for quail and turkeys through 44 projects, all on public land in Arkansas.

The competition is open to all United States residents 18 years of age or older. Artists can find the full prospectus, entry guidelines, and a link to submit their work by Feb. 4, 2024, at https://historiccanehillar.org/quail-turkey/.

A panel of jurors will judge the quality of each piece in addition to its accuracy in depicting the northern bobwhite quail and eastern wild turkey species in their traditional Arkansas habitats.

The artwork will be exhibited at the Historic Cane Hill Gallery, 14627 State Highway 45, in Cane Hill. An opening ceremony for the exhibition will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2024. Winners will be announced during the opening ceremony. In addition to their artwork being featured on each stamp, winners will also earn a cash prize of $2,500 each. Second-place winners will each receive $500, and third-place winners will each earn $250.

The exhibition will be open for public viewing from March 16 to April 22. Weekly operating hours are Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The game and fish commission uses proceeds from its quail and turkey stamp purchases to help fund the rehabilitation and preservation of wild quail and turkey habitats around the state of Arkansas. The commission also provides information to the public regarding each species, hunting game and landowner assistance for habitat preservation. To access these resources and to purchase quail and turkey stamps, visit www.agfc.com.

For more information on this event and to keep up with this partnership in the future, visit www.historiccanehillar.org.