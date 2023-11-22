Local teachers receive Arvest Bank awards

PRAIRIE GROVE – Arvest Bank is pleased to announce seven teachers in southern Washington County received a $500 award through the bank's annual "We Love Teachers" initiative. Winners of this year's initiative are:

Jennifer Harp, English literature, Farmington High

Ashlen Hill, 7th & 8th grade ELA, Greenland Middle School

Ashtyn Brewer, 8th grade math, Lincoln Middle School

Nicki Hutchens, 3rd grade, Prairie Grove Elementary School

McKenzie Selph, kindergarten, West Fork Elementary School

Amy Dunnaway, 4th grade math & science, Elkins Elementary School

Ehren Rothrock, 5th grade math, Fayetteville John L Colbert School

The bank awarded 144 teachers at K-12 public state-funded schools throughout the bank's four-state footprint. Recipients were selected by partnering with schools' administrations based on classroom needs.

"As a community-focused bank, we recognize the important role teachers play in shaping our communities," said Dax Moreton, community bank president. "They not only teach our future generation the educational curriculum they need to excel at the next level but also the fundamental life skills that allow them to become future leaders in their communities. We hope this gift will help the winning teachers in creating an environment full of learning and growth."

The bank's "We Love Teachers" initiative aims to help teachers with the purchase of school supplies. According to a 2023 Teacher Spending Survey released by AdoptAClassroom.org, teachers reported spending an average of $800 out of their own pockets for classroom supplies.

Since 2016, Arvest has donated $468,500 to local teachers throughout Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas.