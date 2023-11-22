Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 3 for All About Therapy, 2611 E. Heritage Parkway, Suite 3. The new therapy clinic is owned by Sara Ruckenbrad and offers physical, occupational and speech therapy for adults and pediatrics. Mayor David Faulk thanked Ruckenbrad for choosing to open a clinic in Prairie Grove and meeting the need for these type of services. Ruckenbrad said her company has been established to give to the community and she has "big dreams" to give a lot more to Prairie Grove. The clinic has a staff of 12, with 10 therapists. For more information, go to the website, allabouttherapy.org or call 479-334-0014. New therapy clinic Already a subscriber? Log in!