PG Battlefield State Park calendar

Friday, Nov. 24

10-11 a.m., Green Friday Battlefield Tour, Borden House. Join us for a 1-mile walk along the ridgeline where the heaviest fighting occurred during the Civil War Battle of Prairie Grove.

2:30-3:30 p.m., Green Friday Historic House Tour, Hindman Hall. Explore the similarities and differences between our ways of life and those during the Civil War on this guided tour through the park's historic buildings.

4-5 p.m., Green Friday Battlefield Tour, Borden House.

Saturday, Nov. 25

11-11:30 a.m., Pioneer Games, Hindman Hall. Stilts, sack races and Hoops and Graces are just part of the fun waiting for you at Pioneer Games.

2–2:45 p.m., Corn Husk Creatures, Hindman Hall. Manufactured toys and goods were scarce on the Ozark frontier, so kids had fun with the resources available to them in their natural environment. Join us for this fun, historic activity that was passed from Native Americans to pioneers to us.

4:30–5 p.m., School in the 1800s, One-room Schoolhouse. Classrooms look a little different in 2023 than they did in the 1800s. Come, take a seat, and learn about school during the 1800s.

Sunday, Nov. 26

4-5 p.m., Battlefield Tour, Hindman Hall. Join us for a 1-mile walk along the ridgeline where the heaviest fighting occurred during the Civil War Battle of Prairie Grove.