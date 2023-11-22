Prairie Grove resident receives distinguished honor

FAYETTEVILLE -- Persisting through family difficulties and turning experiences into supporting Northwest Arkansas families are among the reasons Yaneth Nuñez of Prairie Grove recently received Black Hills Energy's highest honor, the CEO Summit Award.

Nuñez's peer nomination highlighted her commitment to her customer service work as a field resources team lead in Fayetteville even throughout her daughter's two-year battle with leukemia. During her daughter's treatment, Nuñez, who has worked at Black Hills Energy for almost 10 years, continued to excel and even earned a promotion in her department that connects the needs of customers with technicians. She also works closely with field team members to translate for Spanish-speaking customers.

"The CEO Award recognizes coworkers who exemplify our mission, vision and values," said CEO Linn Evans, who presented the award. "This year's recipients exhibit the attributes we hope to cultivate throughout our organization: They're values-driven, generous with their time, strong in character and focused on making life better for our customers and our communities."

Nuñez's daughter is in remission, and she uses her experience to give back to Northwest Arkansas communities and to other children and parents going through leukemia. Nuñez serves on the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Arkansas leadership team, which raises funds for research as well as for families in need. She also works with Make-a-Wish Mid-South, telling her daughter's story and helping to raise funds for the organization.

Two of the five 2023 CEO Summit Award honorees are from Arkansas. Evans also recognized Russell Tucker, business development account manager from Mountain Home. They were selected from more than 60 nominations throughout the company's 3,000 employees in eight states. The distinction acknowledges superior professional achievement and community service while supporting a culture that recognizes performance, reinforces company values and standards and promotes teamwork.