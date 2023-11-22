Reed joins Grand National Bank

Grand Savings Bank recently announced the appointment of Dale Reed as market president to lead western Washington County. With an extensive background in commercial banking and a strong commitment to community involvement, Reed is well-positioned to lead the western Washington County market and continue the bank's tradition of excellence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dale Reed to Grand Savings Bank as market president for Western Washington County," said Guy Cable, chief executive officer at Grand Savings Bank. "His extensive experience, deep community involvement and proven leadership make him an invaluable addition to our team. We look forward to working with Dale to further strengthen our presence in Western Washington County."

Dale Reed brings a wealth of experience to his new role at Grand Savings Bank. Prior to joining the team, he served as vice president/commercial banker at Arvest Bank from 2017 to 2023. During his tenure, Reed consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and played a pivotal role in driving the bank's commercial banking initiatives.

Reed holds a bachelor of arts degree in public relations from Arkansas Tech University.

In addition to his banking career, Dale Reed has been involved in the community in many ways. He served on the Prairie Grove City Council from 2011 to 2017 and chaired the Prairie Grove Planning Commission from 2005 to 2017. His long-standing commitment to the Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce, where he served as a board member from 1998 to 2022, includes three terms as president. Reed was also a member of the Prairie Grove Lions Club, and member and president of Farmington Kiwanis Club for six years.

Among his many accolades, Dale Reed was recognized as the Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year, a testament to his outstanding contributions to the community.