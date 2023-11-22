Thanksgiving time

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Students at Lincoln Elementary School enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal (or chicken nuggets) Nov. 14 with parents and grandparents. Hunter Wasson (left) and his friend, Tinley Turner, both kindergarten students, shared lunch with Hunter's mom, Sara Wasson, a kindergarten teacher at the school, and Hunter's grandfather, Dick Johnson of Fayetteville. Farmington, Lincoln and Prairie Grove schools are closhed this week for Thanksgiving break.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Students at Lincoln Elementary School enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal (or chicken nuggets) Nov. 14 with parents and grandparents. Hunter Wasson (left) and his friend, Tinley Turner, both kindergarten students, shared lunch with Hunter's mom, Sara Wasson, a kindergarten teacher at the school, and Hunter's grandfather, Dick Johnson of Fayetteville. Farmington, Lincoln and Prairie Grove schools are closed this week for Thanksgiving break.