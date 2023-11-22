Thanksgiving Week basketball gratitude

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Members of Gravette and Lincoln's boys basketball teams form a combined circle expressing gratitude through prayer for the privilege of competing head-to-head against one another in a postgame prayer following a thrilling 58-53 overtime nonconference game won by the Wolves on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at Lincoln's Wolfpack Arena.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Members of Gravette and Lincoln's boys basketball teams form a combined circle expressing gratitude through prayer for the privilege of competing head-to-head against one another in a postgame prayer following a thrilling 58-53 overtime nonconference game won by the Wolves on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at Lincoln's Wolfpack Arena.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Thanksgiving week reminds basketball fans to be grateful for opponents, because without opponents to provide competition, teams are just scrimmaging against themselves. Here, Lincoln coach Josh Ferrell and Gravette coach Matt Busch hug as the teams shake hands after a Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, nonconference boys basketball game at Lincoln's Wolfpack Arena.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Thanksgiving week reminds basketball fans to be grateful for opponents, because without opponents to provide competition, teams are just scrimmaging against themselves. Here, Lincoln coach Josh Ferrell and Gravette coach Matt Busch hug as the teams shake hands after a Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, nonconference boys basketball game at Lincoln's Wolfpack Arena.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Having an athletic trainer on staff adds an element of compassion to high school sports. Here, Lions' trainer Bryanna Moltz and Gravette head boys basketball coach Matt Busch examine senior Peyton Myers after he took a tumble during a nonconference contest at Lincoln's Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2023. Myers got up after a few minutes and Moltz continued to treat him on the bench as the game continued and eventually went into overtime before Lincoln pulled off a 58-53 win.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Having an athletic trainer on staff adds an element of compassion to high school sports. Here, Lions' trainer Bryanna Moltz and Gravette head boys basketball coach Matt Busch examine senior Peyton Myers after he took a tumble during a nonconference contest at Lincoln's Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2023. Myers got up after a few minutes and Moltz continued to treat him on the bench as the game continued and eventually went into overtime before Lincoln pulled off a 58-53 win.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Thanksgiving week means basketball season is underway and good officiating ranks high as one of the things to be thankful for. Fans can truly appreciate it every time referees properly apply and enforce the rules of basketball while maintaining a level playing field.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Thanksgiving week means basketball season is underway and good officiating ranks high as one of the things to be thankful for. Fans can truly appreciate it every time referees properly apply and enforce the rules of basketball while maintaining a level playing field.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Gravette endeavors to inbound the basketball from the side against a sticky man-to-man Lincoln defense during the second half of a Nov. 14 nonconference overtime game. The Lions led by as many as 13 points in the first half, but the Wolves tied the game in the closing seconds of regulation and pulled out a 58-53 comeback win in overtime.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Gravette endeavors to inbound the basketball from the side against a sticky man-to-man Lincoln defense during the second half of a Nov. 14 nonconference overtime game. The Lions led by as many as 13 points in the first half, but the Wolves tied the game in the closing seconds of regulation and pulled out a 58-53 comeback win in overtime.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader As Lincoln defenders, Tre Campbell, Edwin Arreola, and Kaiden Key, crowd the lane, Gravette passes out of the post trying to set up an open 3-point shot during the second half of a Nov. 14 nonconference boys basketball game at Lincoln's Wolfpack Arena. The Lions were up by 13 points in the first half but couldn't maintain their lead. The Wolves rallied to tie the game in the final seconds of regulation and won, 58-53, in overtime.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader As Lincoln defenders, Tre Campbell, Edwin Arreola, and Kaiden Key, crowd the lane, Gravette passes out of the post trying to set up an open 3-point shot during the second half of a Nov. 14 nonconference boys basketball game at Lincoln's Wolfpack Arena. The Lions were up by 13 points in the first half but couldn't maintain their lead. The Wolves rallied to tie the game in the final seconds of regulation and won, 58-53, in overtime.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Thanksgiving week reminds basketball fans to be grateful for opponents, because without opponents to provide competition, teams are just scrimmaging against themselves. Here, Lincoln coach Josh Ferrell and Gravette coach Matt Busch hug as the teams shake hands after a Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, nonconference boys basketball game at Lincoln's Wolfpack Arena.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Having an athletic trainer on staff adds an element of compassion to high school sports. Here, Lions' trainer Bryanna Moltz and Gravette head boys basketball coach Matt Busch examine senior Peyton Myers after he took a tumble during a nonconference contest at Lincoln's Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2023. Myers got up after a few minutes and Moltz continued to treat him on the bench as the game continued and eventually went into overtime before Lincoln pulled off a 58-53 win.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Thanksgiving week means basketball season is underway and good officiating ranks high as one of the things to be thankful for. Fans can truly appreciate it every time referees properly apply and enforce the rules of basketball while maintaining a level playing field.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Gravette endeavors to inbound the basketball from the side against a sticky man-to-man Lincoln defense during the second half of a Nov. 14 nonconference overtime game. The Lions led by as many as 13 points in the first half, but the Wolves tied the game in the closing seconds of regulation and pulled out a 58-53 comeback win in overtime.

