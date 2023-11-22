Time to retire

Boy Scouts Ed Black (left) and Dylan Petrzilka (right) hold the American flag for Silas Rose to cut the flag into four pieces before placing it in a fire during a flag retiring ceremony on Veterans Day. Rose made sure not to cut any of the blue area because the blue star field symbolizes the union of all 50 states and is not to be split apart in any way. All three boys are members of Boy Scout Troop 555 of Farmington and Prairie Grove.

