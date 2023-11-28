Obituary: Koei Nakanishi

Koei Nakanishi, age 88, of Farmington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Centerville, Ohio. He was born Nov. 18, 1934, in Wailuku, Hawaii, to Jiro and Kotoku (Uyehara) Nakanishi.

Koei proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and was also employed by Best Foods International and the University of Arkansas. He approached each day with a strong work ethic and left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Koei was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and "Happy Spirit." He was an avid sports enthusiast and a season ticket holder for the University of Arkansas football and basketball teams. He also enjoyed running and competed in the Boston, Dallas and Air Force marathons. Other hobbies included gardening, listening and dancing to music, and telling jokes.

He was humble, soft-spoken, and always had an infectious smile and kind words for everyone he met. His easygoing manner won the hearts of many.

Koei is survived by two sons, Mark Nakanishi (Lori) and Daniel Nakanishi; granddaughter, Katrina McQuay (Mathew); sister, Lois Valeriay (Anthony); and brother, Ray Nakanishi (Naomi).

Koei was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife of 61 years, Theresa; and brothers, Shigeru (Katherine), Shigeo (Anna), Toshio (Betty) and Noboru (Erika).

Friends and relatives are invited to join the Nakanishi family at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at Moore's Chapel Funeral Home, 206 W. Center St., Fayetteville. The funeral procession will depart at 2 p.m.

A military honors ceremony will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Fayetteville National Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at 4 p.m. at Graduate Fayetteville, 70 N. East Ave., Fayetteville. Aloha attire is encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Koei's honor to help the 2023 Maui wildfire survivors at www.redcross.org/donate/hawaii-wildfires.html or consider a contribution to the American Heart Association by calling 1-800-242-8721 and selecting the donation option.

To sign the family's online guest book, visit www.legacy.com/funeral-homes/arkansas/fayetteville/moore-s-chapel/fh-15246.